Mercury's Johnson Succeeds In Her Time With The Team

Temeka Johnson played for the Phoenix Mercury during a crucial time, and her talents helped the team achieve something special. The Mercury won their second championship with Johnson, and they beat the Indiana Fever to win it all.

Jun 8, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) passes the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. The Sparks defeated the Mercury 92-91. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson spent a few years with the Mercury, but she did not start her career with them. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics back in 2005, and she won Rookie of the Year later on. That was the year that the Mercury drafted Sandora Irvin, and she played two seasons with them.

In her rookie season, Johnson averaged 9.3 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She played every game, and she started in all of them. After that, she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, and she averaged eight points, five assists, three rebounds and 1.5 steals. She spent two more years in Los Angeles, and she missed some games. Then, she came to Phoenix, and she had a good year.

Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) reacts on the court against the Los Angeles Sparks at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Johnson and the Mercury have strong season, win a championship

Johnson averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds that year, and the Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11. She played every game, and she was a starter in all of them. The following year, Johnson had another perfect season, and she averaged 9.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the process.

In her last season with the Mercury , she played 30 games. She averaged 6.4 points, 4.4 assists, and two rebounds during that time, and in 2012, she was traded to a Western Conference rival. She played for the Tulsa Shock, and she had the best year of her career.

Aug 8, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson handles the ball during the second half against the Indiana Fever at US Airways Center. The Fever defeated the Mercury 104-82. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

During that time, Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played 29 games that year, and she appeared in 32 the following season. In her last two seasons, she had perfect seasons, but things were a little different. She was a reserve in most of those games, and she did well in that role.

In her career, Johnson had five seasons in which she played every game. When a player stays healthy, teams reap the benefits. Those players perform at a high level, and in Johnson's case, she won a championship as a result.

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