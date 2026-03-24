Phoenix Mercury Announce 2026 Preseason Games

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 2025 season , and before that, they faced Western Conference foes in the preseason. The Mercury had games against the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries, and both of those games were losses.

Las Vegas beat Phoenix 85-84, and Satou Sabally and Kathryn Westbeld were the leading scorers. They both had 14 points, and in Westbeld's case, she did it off the bench. The Valkyries beat the Mercury by five, and the All-Star forward had 15 points.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Mercury getting ready for the season

The 2026 season will be here soon, and the Mercury have announced their preseason games for this year. The first game is against the Chicago Sky, and that one will be special. That game will take place in Sioux Falls, SD, and it is being called the "Sioux Falls Showdown."

The first-ever WNBA game in the state of South Dakota.



Because raising the standard and growing the game means taking this league where it’s never been before. pic.twitter.com/AEsCGmVqDG — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) March 23, 2026

One that stands out about this game, is that it will be the first-ever WNBA game in the state of South Dakota. Then, the Mercury will take it a step further, as players and coaches will host a free clinic for 150 girls basketball players.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another thing that is special about this game is the state's ties to Nate Tibbetts . Tibbetts is from South Dakota, and he attended the University of South Dakota. He also coached the area's G League team before coaching the Tulsa 66ers. Then, he became an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The ties are even deeper, as Megan Vogel, an assistant coach for the Mercury, attended South Dakota State University. Then, there are even ties in the 2025 WNBA Finals, as Tibbetts and Becky Hammon coached their respective teams. Like Tibbetts, Hammon is a South Dakota native.

After that game, the Mercury will take on an international opponent. They will host the Japan women's national basketball team, and that will be a few days after their matchup with the Sky. Phoenix has faced the team in the past, as they faced each other in 2012 and 2013.

In January 2025, it was announced that Corey Gaines was set to be the head coach of Japan's team. Gaines coached the Mercury in the past, and he led them to a championship in 2009. He was the second coach do so, as Paul Westhead did it in 2007.

Phoenix's season is getting closer, and next month, the team will get a chance to warm up.

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