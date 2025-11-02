How Mercury's Copper Performed In Her Unrivaled Debut
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and since her arrival, she has played at a high level. She had a great first year with the team,and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. This year, she averaged 15.6 points, which made her the team's second-leading scorer. The only player who averaged more points than her was her new teammate Satou Sabally.
Copper was also one of Phoenix's key players in the WNBA Finals, as her scoring helped the team compete. She had 30 points in Game 4, after having multiple games where she started off hot or she got going late.
The Mercury guard has done well in her time with the team, and although the season is over, she will be hitting the court once again before the WNBA season. Copper will play in Unrivaled, and like last season, she will look to win it all.
Copper returns to Unrivaled
Copper played for Rose BC, and they beat Vinyl BC 62-54. Phoenix's guard was teammates with Chelsea Gray, Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens and Lexie Hull. This team finished the season with a record of 8-6, which made them second in the league. The only team that had a better record than them was Lunar Owls, which featured Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray, Skylar Diggins, Shakira Austin and Cameron Brink, who missed the season due to injury.
Phoenix's star had a nice season, as she averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and a steal. Copper was right outside of the top 10 in scoring, as Brittney Griner was right ahead of her. Griner averaged 16.7 points. Copper's team did have a player in the top 10 scoring-wise, as Gray averaged 18.9.
As a team, Rose BC was second-to-last in points, as they averaged 67.8. The only team that averaged less points than them was Phantom. They averaged 67.6 despite their guard, Sabrina Ionescu, averaging 18.0 points.
Unrivaled's second season is going to be even better, as a few new faces will be joining. Then, with players like Copper returning, the league will be competitive.
One of Copper's teammates did something special, as Gray won a championship in Unrivaled and she won one with the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA. Copper and the Mercury nearly won it all this year, and come next season, Phoenix's star may accomplish the same thing Gray did. The Mercury are championship contenders, and if all goes well, Copper and her teammates will win the franchise's fourth championship.
