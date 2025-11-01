How Mercury's Sabally Helped Spurn a Turnaround
Satou Sabally was a force in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury, as she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
The Mercury acquired Sabally in a trade, and she made herself at home. She started putting up big numbers right away, and throughout the season, she was one of Phoenix's best offensive weapons. The "Unicorn" had a strong playoff run, and before the playoffs got started, she had nice performances at the end of the regular season.
Sabally was also playing well a month before that, as the Mercury were starting to find their rhythm. The team started the month of August with a loss, as the Atlanta Dream beat them 95-72. Phoenix's star forward had nine points and a rebound in that game.
In the following game, Sabally had a much better showing, and she finished with 23 points, six rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Connecticut Sun 82-66.
The Mercury won their next game, as they beat the Indiana Fever 95-60. Sabally had another nice performance, as she finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
After those wins, the Mercury lost to the Dream once again. Atlanta beat them 74-66, and Sabally struggled in that game. She had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Mercury forward was active in other areas, but when it came to scoring, she had a hard time getting going.
Sabally has impressive night against the Aces
Sabally bounced back from that game, as she had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block against the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces beat them 86-83 in a game that came down to the final possession. It may not have seemed that way at the time, but this game would be a preview of the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix's star had a good month, as she continued to score 10 or more points in five consecutive games after the loss to the Aces. She had nine points against the Chicago Sky towards the end of the month, and she ended that month with a 14-point game against the New York Liberty.
In the month of August, Sabally averaged 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Sabally is one of the WNBA's top players, and as her team continued the season, she made an impact.
