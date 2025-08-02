Standout Star: Kahleah Copper Leads Mercury In Loss
The Phoenix Mercury did not have the best showing, as they lost to the Atlanta Dream once again. The Dream beat them 96-72.
The Dream beat them in their first meeting, as Atlanta defeated Phoenix 90-79 in that game.
It was Brittney Griner's return to Phoenix, and she ended up having a good game. The Mercury's first loss to the Dream was Phoenix's first game after the All-Star break. It was also the first game where Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Lexi Held were all back in the lineup.
This time around, the Mercury had their full lineup. The starting lineup featured Monique Akoa Makani, Copper, Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld. This lineup allows players like Sami Whitcomb or Natasha Mack to go back to the bench.
Atlanta came to play, and things did not go in Phoenix's favor. However, the Mercury had one player that was worthy of being named the "standout star" of this game.
Copper was the "standout star" in this loss, as she led the team in points. She had 19 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
The Mercury guard also had an efficient night, as she shot 50 percent from the field. She also made a 3-pointer, as her streak of making two or more 3-pointers in multiple games ended in the Mercury's game against the Washington Mystics.
Copper gets going
After battling injuries, Copper is getting back to her game. She is scoring and doing what she can to help the Mercury win. Despite their recent struggles, Copper has been one of the positives in this time.
Copper and the Mercury lost this game, as they continue to struggle on the road. They have another shot at getting a road win, as they face the Chicago Sky. The Sky have struggled this year, and with them being Copper's old team, she could have another solid game.
Phoenix will also be home after their trip to Chicago, and they will take the Connecticut Sun. This is another opportunity for the Mercury to get back on track. It is also another game where Copper could have a big game.
The Dream gave the Mercury trouble in this game, but on the brightside, Copper is showing what she is capable of on a nightly basis. She was the "standout star" and she will be a player to watch in future games.
