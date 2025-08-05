A Look at the Mercury's Next 3 Crucial Games
As the Phoenix Mercury prepare for their matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night, they seriously need to lock in despite where they are in the standings. Yes, Phoenix is currently 17-11 ahead of Tuesday's game and currently sit in fourth place in the entire WNBA.
However, they've lost five of their last seven games, going 5-5 in the last ten. On Sunday, the Mercury finally got back into the win column with an 83-67 victory over the Chicago Sky. Kahleah Cooper played a brilliant game, posting 25 points while going 8/14 from the field and 4/6 from three-point range. Satou Sabally missed the game due to personal reasons.
Their win against Chicago could be the spark towards a string of wins. If they're able to take down Connecticut on Tuesday, that'll be even better. Here's a look at the following three games for the Mercury.
Mercury vs Fever (August 7)
Sparks flew when these two teams met recently, mostly due to the DeWanna Bonner situation. Still, the Mercury lost to the Fever 95-86 *without* Caitlin Clark. To Indiana's credit, they've had some players step up in Clark's absence. Still, this is a team they'll potentially see in the playoffs and if Clark's healthy, it'll be even tougher.
This matchup will be in Phoenix in front of the home crowd, which will hopefully give the Mercury a lift in spirits this time around.
Mercury vs Dream (August 10)
This will be an interesting matchup, as the Dream passed the Mercury in the standings over the last few weeks, slotting into third place. Atlanta just has a slew of veterans able to step up and produce from anywhere on the court. The Dream have been without Rhyne Howard for some time and she'll likely miss this matchup as well.
If the Mercury can find a way to take down the Dream, it'll go a long way in the standings with under 20 games left to go.
Mercury vs Aces (August 15)
The Aces haven't been the same dominant team that they were in the past. Despite the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson still doing her thing, Las Vegas has looked out of sync with each other. They were absolutely beat down 111-58 by the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend, but came back with a dominant 101-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries.
What version of the Aces will the Mercury see, the championship-caliber group or the frustrated bunch? Regardless, Phoenix needs to take care of business no matter who they see.
For more on the Mercury, check our Facebook and X pages for updates.