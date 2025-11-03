Mercury's Copper Honored During The Season
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2024 season, and adding her was an excellent move. At that time, the Mercury had a player they could pair with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
This was a dangerous trio, and Copper wasted little time when it came to making her presence felt. She had big games early on, and her performances at the beginning of the season led to her being recognized by the league.
Copper was named Western Conference Player of the Week early in the season, and she had some remarkable games in that period. In that time, the Mercury finished the week 2-1, and Copper led them to victory.
Mercury's new star cannot be stopped
The Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces that week, and their new star had 37 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. She was fresh off another big performance, as she had a career-high 38 points against the Atlanta Dream in the previous game.
After beating the Aces, the Mercury picked up another win, as they beat the Washington Mystics 83-80. Copper and Taurasi both had 20 points in that game.
In the Mercury's next game, Copper had 32 points. Phoenix lost that game, as the Dallas Wings won 107-92. That was a good week for the Mercury guard, and in those three games, she averaged 29.7 points.
Copper's honor was the second time she was named Player of the Week in her career. She did it back in 2022, which was the year after the Chicago Sky won their first championship.
DeWanna Bonner was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week at the time Copper won it with the Mercury. Before that, Alyssa Thomas won it for the East, while Napheesa Collier won it for the West.
Phoenix's guard went on to have a great year, and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. She was also a member of the All-WNBA Second Team. Copper helped the Mercury make the playoffs, but they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx.
Copper's time with the Mercury has been a success, and after a strong 2024 season, she had another nice year. She played well throughout the season, and she helped Phoenix reach the playoffs once again. The Mercury were close to winning a championship, and if they keep Copper, they will be in the mix again.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper's accolades when you click right here!