Why The Mercury's Trio's Defense Helped Them Win
The Phoenix Mercury were a strong team on both ends of the floor. They had big performances on the offensive end, as they had their stars Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas leading the way. The Mercury also held their own on the defensive end, and they had one of the best defensive ratings in the league during the season.
Phoenix has some great defenders, and the team's leader in blocks was Natasha Mack. She averaged 1.5 blocks, which made her one of the league's top shot blockers. She was alongside players like A'ja Wilson, Ezi Magbegor and Alanna Smith. Two of those players won a special award, as Wilson and Smith were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
Mack was impactful in that area, and when it comes to steals, another Mercury player led the team.
Thomas was the team's leader in this category, as she averaged 1.6. The Mercury forward was contributing in different areas, and she was doing it on both ends of the floor. So, it is no surprise that she led the team here. She also had instances where she had multiple steals during a game, as she had at least three steals in multiple games.
In a game against the Chicago Sky, Thomas had three steals. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sky 94-89, and Phoenix's star also had 15 assists, 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Thomas also had three steals in a game where the Dallas Wings beat the Mercury 98-89.
Thomas did this multiple times throughout the season, and in the stretch where she had three triple-doubles in a row, she had three steals in two of those games.
Phoenix's star was the team's leader, but there were a few players right behind her. Sabally averaged 1.3 and Copper averaged 1.1. Megan McConnell had a steal in her game with the Mercury, so she is fourth on the list.
The Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams, and they were effective on both ends of the floor. There is a saying that defense when championships, and when a team's stars are contributing on that end, they are a group that is dangerous and can win it all. Phoenix was in that category, and come next year, the team will continue to play well offensively and defensively.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and how their players did in certain areas when you click right here!