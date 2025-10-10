Why Phoenix's Stars Fueled Their 2021 Finals Appearance
The Phoenix Mercury had an impressive playoff run in 2021, and it led to them reaching the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in history. Before that, the Mercury made the Finals for the first time in 1998. They did not win that year, as the Houston Comets beat them 2-1 to win their second championship.
After losing that year, the Mercury won the Finals each time they reached them. They won in 2007, as they beat the Detroit Shock 3-2. In 2009, they took down the Indiana Fever and in 2014, they swept the Chicago Sky.
When the Mercury made it in 2021, they lost the Finals for the second time in their history. They were 3-2 in Finals matchups, as their wins put them over .500. After sweeping the Sky in 2014, Chicago had a chance to redeem themselves. They beat the Mercury 3-1, and Phoenix's only win in that series was an overtime victory in Game 2.
In that game, the Mercury beat the Sky 91-86, and Brittney Griner had 29 points and nine rebounds.
The Mercury played well in that year's playoffs, and in that run, Phoenix had two players who were in the top 10 in points per game.
Mercury stars put up points in playoffs
During that time, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was the leader, as she averaged 25.0 points for the New York Liberty. Aerial Powers and Arike Ogunbowale were behind her, and after them, Brittney Griner held the fourth spot.
Griner averaged 21.8 points in that run, as she had strong performances throughout the playoffs. Her teammate, Diana Taurasi, was ninth on that list, as she averaged 17.6 points. Right above her was a future Mercury player, as Kahleah Copper averaged 17.7.
Phoenix's stars came to play in that playoff run, and in the end, they came close to winning another championship. However, things did go in their favor. Regardless, it was a great run for them, as both the Mercury and their Finals opponent exceeded expectations.
Fast forward to today, the Mercury are a completely different team, and their successful season led to them making the Finals once again. They have some work to do if they want to win, but overall, it has been a good run for them.
Phoenix has had so many talented groups over the years, and the 2021 team nearly made history.
