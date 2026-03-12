Kahleah Copper And Team USA Get Going
After competing in the Unrivaled season, Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper is back in action. She is a part of Team USA, and a talented group is in Puerto Rico for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.
Copper and her teammates played their first game, and they came out victorious. Team USA beat Senegal 110-46, and there were some notable performances.
Team USA shines in its first game
Rhyne Howard was the leading scorer, and she had 21 points. She also had five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Caitlin Clark was second in scoring, and she had 17 points. Clark had a double-double, as she had 12 assists to go with her points. Then, she had three steals and a rebound in the process.
Both of Team USA's leading scorers were on fire from beyond the arc, as Howard made six 3-pointers and Clark made four. The team shot nearly 55 percent from deep, and those two players were the key.
Team USA had two more players who scored in double figures, as Copper and Monique Billings had 10. Copper helped out in other areas, as she had a rebound, an assist and a steal. Billings had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Copper and her teammates got off to a great start, and they have a chance to keep it going. They will face Puerto Rico later today, and they will face some other teams after that. This roster has a great mix of talent, as young stars like Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese are playing alongside veterans like Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and others. There was a slight adjustment, as Aliyah Boston and Sonia Citron are unable to play. Billings and Rae Burrell are filling in for them.
Phoenix's star is no stranger to playing for Team USA, as she won gold in the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. She also played in the 2024 Olympics, and she helped the team win gold once again. Copper is a talented player, and her scoring and experience can help the team during this time. She is off to a nice start, and as time passes, she will likely have some even better performances. Team USA is ready, and with the talent it has, this team will be dangerous.
