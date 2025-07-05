Phoenix Mercury Player Profile: Kalani Brown
The Phoenix Mercury are having a successful season. Their hot start has them looking like a contender, and it stems from the talent on their roster. Their trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are finding their groove, and the Mercury's reserves are flourishing in their role.
Phoenix has a reliable bench, and it has helped them become of the most dangerous teams of the league. Their bench averages 26.2 points, and they are outscoring other potential contenders like the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty, the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm. Of those teams, the closest contender is the Liberty. Their bench averages 21.8 points.
The Mercury had a number of key players on their bench, and now is a good time to highlight one of them. It is time to discuss Kalani Brown.
Brown is one of the new additions to the Mercury. She was one of the players moved in the big four-team trade in the offseason. She was a member of the Dallas Wings before they moved her, Satou Sabally and Sevgi Uzun. In her last season with the Wings, she averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Brown is averaging 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. She has played in 16 games this season, and came off the bench in each one. At 6-foot-7, Brown is a post presence that can grab rebounds. She has had moments where she made an impact on the offensive end. She had 15 points against the Lynx early in the season. In June, she had 11 points against the Chicago Sky.
The 6-foot-7 center is a respectable shot blocker, and in the Mercury's last game, she had three blocks. She had a good peformance overall in that game, as she had three rebounds, she had an assists and she had a steal. A performance like this shows that a player can make an impact in other ways outside of scoring.
While other players on the Mercury's bench are able to get things going on the offensive end, Brown's energy brings things together. That balance has carried them far this season, and it something that makes their bench one of the best in the league.
The stars are going to do what they do. However, having someone like Brown comes in handy. That is especially true in the playoffs. Brown is making the most of her minutes, and chances are, she will do to do so throughtout the season.
