Shorthanded Mercury Fall to League-Leading Lynx
The Phoenix Mercury didn't have enough firepower to overcome a Minnesota Lynx team that leads the league in wins, offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency, and will head into the All-Star break with a 15-7 record after Wednesday's 79-66 loss.
The Mercury traveled to Minneapolis for a 10:00 a.m. PST tip-off against the WNBA's best team just two days after playing a night game that went down to the wire in San Francisco. Phoenix had just eight players available to play once again. The team fought hard but was never able to find a rhythm offensively against a tough Lynx defense.
It was a difficult game from the outset. The teams traded buckets early, but the Lynx were up 15-7 after eight consecutive misses by the Mercury. A trip to the free throw line for Sami Whitcomb stopped the bleeding. Phoenix made their last field goal of the first quarter with 8:24 left and struggled to get clean looks against a defense that packed the paint on every Alyssa Thomas drive, a response to the 29 points she scored on them in their last matchup. Phoenix headed into the second quarter down 21-10.
Phoenix cut the deficit to six early in the second quarter after a Kiana Williams floater and a three off of a screen by Whitcomb and they seemed to be finding theri rhythm as the quarter went on. The Mercury got more stops on the defensive end and pushed the tempo aggressively to prevent Minnesota from setting up its halfcourt defense.
After a second-chance bucket from Thomas, a kickout pass to DeWanna Bonner for a corner three, and fastbreak finish from Bonner off a pass from Williams, the score was 35-33 and momentum was firmly on Phoenix's side. Kayla McBride hit two free throws to end the half with the Lynx leading 37-33. The Mercury shot just 33% from the field in the first half but kept themselves in the game by generating 11 free throw attempts and forcing six Minnesota turnovers.
The first and second quarters were complete opposites. In the first, Phoenix managed just two points in the paint while the Lynx had 16. In the second, the advantage was 12-4 in Phoenix's favor.
Whitcomb led all Mercury scorers with nine points, but had four turnovers. Thomas had six points, four boards, and 6 assists, but was just 2-for-10 from the field. All-Star reserve guard Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 12 points.
Both teams looked to crank up the pace in the third quarter, looking to get their offenses going after a low-scoring first half. Bonner in particular was aggressive running the floor, but Courtney Williams gave the Mercury fits in transition, linking up with MVP favorite Napheesa Collier twice and setting up Alanna Smith for a wide open three to open up a 10-point lead.
The deficit would hover around 10 for most of the third, as the Lynx quickly snuffed out any momentum Phoenix built up. Collier, who managed just two first-half points, scored eight in the third and a tip-in at the buzzer from backup forward Jessica Shepard gave the Lynx a commanding 64-49 lead heading into the fourth.
Tired legs looked like a factor in the fourth. On back-to-back possessions, Whitcomb and Kitija Laksa got good looks from three in transition, but both clanked off the front of the rim. A few buckets by Kalani Brown, who had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench in just 19 minutes, got the Mercury back in the game momentarily, but the Lynx kept their lead in double digits and coasted to the finish.
The Mercury subbed out Bonner and Thomas at the end when the outcome was clear, but because they had so few players available, they couldn't take out the entire starting lineup. At the final buzzer, the score was 79-66, Lynx.
Thomas led the Mercury with 12 points, five boards, and nine assists, but shot an uncharacteristic 5-for-16 from the field. Bonner chipped in 11 points, while Whitcomb added nine (all in the first half) and Williams scored nine of her own off the bench.
The Mercury will head into the All-Star break with a 15-7 record, good for second in the Western Conference.
Follow Phoenix Mercury on SI on Facebook or X for more Mercury news!