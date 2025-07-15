Mercury Power to Dramatic Win Over Valkyries
Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner both put up double-doubles as the Phoenix Mercury triumphed on the road over the Golden State Valkyries in a 78-77 nailbiter. Thomas had a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Thomas added 17 points, six boards, and 11 assists.
Phoenix entered the game without both Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, their two leading scorers, but managed to grit their way to a hard-fought win in one of the toughest road environments in the WNBA. The expansion Valkyries were 7-3 at "Ballhalla" before the contest and sported the league's fourth-best defense, a unit that, along with a deafening crowd, has made life difficult for visitors all year.
The Mercury had just eight players available for the game due to injuries and inserted regular bench contributors Sami Whitcomb and Natasha Mack into the starting lineup.
The change was hardly an issue in the early going, with the Mercury jumping out to a 12-2 lead behind their defensive discipline, forcing misses by clogging the paint and immediately racing out in transition to put pressure on the rim. Thomas hit Whitcomb and Monique Akoa Makani on the break for easy threes, while the Valkyries' offense couldn't get in sync due to ball pressure from Thomas and Akoa Makani.
The Valkyries would soon strike back. They took advantage of a few defensive miscommunications by Phoenix and clamped down on the defensive end, forcing the visitors into tough shots and turnovers. Tiffany Hayes started to heat up, hitting back-to-back threes before Cecilia Zandalasini hit another to take a 16-13 lead.
The Mercury simply couldn't get any shots to fall at the end of the first quarter, and even a free throw awarded after a Golden State technical foul rimmed out. A Kathryn Westbeld three was their first made field goal in over six minutes, cutting the deficit to 20-16 to end the first.
Phoenix's early struggles on the defensive glass persisted at the beginning of the second, as the Valkyries opened up an eight-point lead after more second-chance points. On the other end, the Mercury had yet to record any points in the paint.
Luckily, newly-acquired DeWanna Bonner stepped up, hitting a corner three off a screen, an alley-oop layup, another layup off an assist from Thomas, and a free throw earned after attacking a closeout to cut the Valks' lead to one.
The Mercury's defense looked much better as the second quarter went on, and they held Golden State to a 3-for-15 start from the field. Those misses fueled the Mercury offense, with 17 of their first 32 points coming on the fast break. It was a much needed jolt off offense, given their struggles in the halfcourt without two of their stars.
Thomas stepped into a midrange jumper and set up Mack for a trip to the free throw line to close out the half. The Mercury would head into the break up 36-32 despite turning the ball over nine times and shooting just 39% from the field.
The Valkyries shot just 29.7% from the field in the opening half but had nine more field goal attempts than the Mercury thanks to pulling down seven offensive boards and forcing turnovers.
Kalani Brown replaced Mack in the lineup to open the third, likely due to Mack picking up an early three fouls. Brown picked up back-to-back buckets an da block to open up a six-point lead and Thomas hit two fadeaways and flashed her trademark smirk after hitting the second while falling down. But the Valkyries were able to snatch the momentum away thanks to some timely three-pointers.
Bonner continued her hot shooting night and ended the third quarter with 16 points on perfect 6-for-6 shooting. The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading the lead, and the Mercury would head into the fourth with a narrow 59-58 advantage.
Both teams looked tired to start the fourth, with multiple shots coming up short. The teams both missed their first five field goal attempts of the quarter before Hayes knocked down a three to tie the game at 61.
At one point, the Mercury went four minutes without scoring at all before AT hit a lefty layup to finally get them back on the board. Westbeld, Akoa Makani, and Thomas kept the team afloat and consecutive runners by AT put the Mercs back in front.
A Thomas pass to Bonner gave the Mercury a 75-72 advantage with under a minute remaining. Vanessa Burton missed a three and the Valkyries collected the offensive rebound and called a timeout with 24 seconds left.
The Valkyries drew up a play that got Zandalasini a good shot at the rim but it missed and Westbeld secured a rebound and called timeout for the Mercury, who would inbound the ball to Bonner, who immediately got sent to the free throw line.
Bonner's first free throw clanked off the rim but the second went in, putting the Mercury ahead by four. The Valkyries couldn't get a clean look from three against intense defensive pressure from Phoenix but Janelle Salaün hit an incredibly difficult three with defenders all around her to cut it to one.
Bonner went to the line again and made the first but missed the second and Salaün answered with another tough shot, nailing a midrange jumper off a screen with a defender draped all over her.
The Mercury received the ball and called timeout with mere seconds left on the clock. AT received a pocket pass from Akoa Makani and drove hard to the rim to draw a foul. She missed the first free throw but the second went in.
The Valkyries were left to attempt a full-court heave but couldn't get a shot off. The Mercury secured the win, 78-77.
The win was their second in a row against a team in a playoff spot without their two leading scorers. Bonner led all scorers with 22 and Westbeld chipped in 14 points with a career-high four made three-pointers.
Burton led the Valkyries with 17 points. She and Hayes hit four threes apiece.
The Mercury's next game will be on Wednesday, on the road against the Minnesota Lynx.