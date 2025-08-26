Will Mercury Guard Miss Game vs Sparks?
According to a post on X by Desert Wave Media, Phoenix Mercury starting point guard Monique Akoa Makani is "questionable" for Tuesday night's away game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She's dealing with an unspecified injury to her left knee, the same one that kept her out of the team's win against the Seattle Storm on August 17th. Akoa Makani has said previously that she has been dealing with pain in that knee all year. She may still play, but her absence will be felt if she's unable to suit up.
The news comes a day after Phoenix had no players listed in their injury report, and it's a tough blow for a Mercury team looking to build momentum. Akoa Makani has been one of the team's big surprises this season, as the rookie, signed out of relative obscurity (to WNBA fans, anyway) in the French leagues, has been one of the team's most important pieces on both sides of the floor.
It also makes the matchup against the Sparks' high-powered offense tricker. Las Angeles is led by Kelsey Plum, one of the most explosive scorers in the WNBA, a player who's adept at getting to the rim, drawing fouls to generate free throws, and pulling up with a quick-release jumper from almost anywhere on the floor.
While Sami Whitcomb is likely to take Akoa Makani's spot in the starting lineup, it remains to be seen who will get the bulk of the Plum assignment on defense. Kahleah Copper is a strong pick-and-roll defender and could see some time on her, as could Lexi Held, who is most likely to come off the bench in a reserve role, though she could see more playing time than usual if Akoa Makani is sidelined.
It's a big game for Phoenix, who are not only facing one of their historical rivals, but also playing against a team scraping and clawing for a playoff spot. The Mercury are in a push to improve their seeding as well, and, with just eight games remaining in the regular season, every game counts. But, they must balance their playoff push with the team's health when the playoffs arrive -- there's no use in securing the higher seed if key starters are too worn down to play at their usual level. Whatever the case, Phoenix fans will be hoping that she's as pain-free as possible when the postseason starts.