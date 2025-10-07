Why No. 35 Stands Out in Mercury Franchise History
When it comes to No. 34, a few players have represented the Phoenix Mercury in that number. It does not have the extensive history that numbers like No. 10 or No. 21 have.
There have been four players who wore No. 34, and the last player to do so was Krystal Thomas. Thomas wore the number from 2011 to 2013.
Now, it is time to move on to talking about No. 35, and this is one of the Mercury's rare numbers. There have been instances where a single player has worn a number for Phoenix, and this is one of those times. In previous articles, it was revealed that players like Megan McConnell and Bridget Pettis are the only players to wear their respective numbers. Pettis even had her number retired.
The history of No. 35 began in 2003, as Tamicha Jackson made her Mercury debut. Jackson started her career with the Detroit Shock. They drafted her with the eighth pick in the 2000 WNBA Draft, and she had a decent rookie year with them, as she averaged 6.8 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
After a season with the Shock, Jackson ended up with the Portland Fire. She spent two years with them, and she had her best season in 2002. She averaged 9.8 points, three assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Jackson joins the Mercury
The Fire folded after the 2002 season, and Jackson was a part of a dispersal draft. The Mercury selected her with the fourth pick of that draft, and she spent a year with them.
Jackson averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Phoenix struggled that season, as they finished the season with a record of 8-26.
Things started to turn around the following year, as the Mercury brought in Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi. Johnson was elsewhere for the 2004 season, as she played for the Washington Mystics.
Jackson spent two seasons with Washington before returning to the Mercury. She played three games with them before being waived.
For now, Jackson is in a league of her own. No other player has represented the Mercury with her number, but in the future that can change. Until then, Jackson remains alone, and in her time with the team, she had some nice moments.
