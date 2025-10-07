Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why No. 35 Stands Out in Mercury Franchise History

The Phoenix Mercury have had numerous players, and when it comes to No. 35, only one player has worn the number.

Davion Moore

Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A Wilson official WNBA basketball on the court during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A Wilson official WNBA basketball on the court during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to No. 34, a few players have represented the Phoenix Mercury in that number. It does not have the extensive history that numbers like No. 10 or No. 21 have.

There have been four players who wore No. 34, and the last player to do so was Krystal Thomas. Thomas wore the number from 2011 to 2013.

Krystal Thoma
Jul 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Krystal Thomas (34) draws the foul on Minnesota Lynx forward Janel McCarville (4) during the first half of a basketball game at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Now, it is time to move on to talking about No. 35, and this is one of the Mercury's rare numbers. There have been instances where a single player has worn a number for Phoenix, and this is one of those times. In previous articles, it was revealed that players like Megan McConnell and Bridget Pettis are the only players to wear their respective numbers. Pettis even had her number retired.

The history of No. 35 began in 2003, as Tamicha Jackson made her Mercury debut. Jackson started her career with the Detroit Shock. They drafted her with the eighth pick in the 2000 WNBA Draft, and she had a decent rookie year with them, as she averaged 6.8 points, 2.1 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

After a season with the Shock, Jackson ended up with the Portland Fire. She spent two years with them, and she had her best season in 2002. She averaged 9.8 points, three assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

WNB
Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; A detail shot of a basketball during practice for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Jackson joins the Mercury

The Fire folded after the 2002 season, and Jackson was a part of a dispersal draft. The Mercury selected her with the fourth pick of that draft, and she spent a year with them.

Jackson averaged 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Phoenix struggled that season, as they finished the season with a record of 8-26.

Things started to turn around the following year, as the Mercury brought in Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi. Johnson was elsewhere for the 2004 season, as she played for the Washington Mystics.

Jackson spent two seasons with Washington before returning to the Mercury. She played three games with them before being waived.

WNB
Jun 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; A basketball goes through the hoop during warm ups before the Golden State Valkyries play the Seattle Storm at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

For now, Jackson is in a league of her own. No other player has represented the Mercury with her number, but in the future that can change. Until then, Jackson remains alone, and in her time with the team, she had some nice moments.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players and their jersey numbers when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.