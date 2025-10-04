How Mercury's Taylor Made A Difference In The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury have had so many talented players, and while some of them were drafted by them, they acquired others in another way. They drafted Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, but they acquired Candice Dupree in a trade. They drafted DeWanna Bonner, but acquired Skylar Diggins in a deal.
When it comes to their new trio, they acquired them in deals. So, one way or another, the Mercury have added their share of talent. Penny Taylor was one of the franchise's top players, and her situation was a bit different. She was drafted by the Mercury, but it was during a dispersal draft.
Taylor started her career with the Cleveland Rockers, who drafted her in the 2001 WNBA Draft. Once the Rockers folded, she ended up in Phoenix.
Once she joined the Mercury, she stayed with them for the rest of her career. She was there for their playoff runs, and she was a member of all three championship teams. Taylor's best playoff run was during Phoenix's first championship. She averaged 19.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.
That was a special year for the Mercury, and they beat the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Detroit Shock to win it all. Taylor's run was impressive, and she had her best playoff game in that time.
Taylor goes off against Shock
In the series against the Shock, Taylor had a 32-point outing. She also had nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Detroit spoiled her big game, as they beat Phoenix 108-100 to get the first win of the series.
Of course, the Mercury ended up winning that matchup, but losing that first game was a wake up call.
Taylor had some good playoff games throughout the years, and in her time with the Mercury, she averaged 13.7 points, five rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals. Before that, she made the playoffs twice with the Rockers.
Factoring in those runs with Cleveland, Taylor averaged 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals.
Phoenix acquired a special player in Taylor, and she later became one of the few players to have her jersey retired by the franchise. She was key in both regular seasons and playoff runs, and she will be remembered for years to come.
