How Mercury's Laksa Proved Herself In The Season
The Phoenix Mercury's rookies had solid seasons, and early in the season, all of them were contributing. Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld spent time in the starting lineup, and Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa were getting minutes as reserves.
Laksa shines against the Sky
All of these rookies showed flashes of what they can do throughout the season, and for Laksa, one of her moments was against the Chicago Sky. She had a career-high 18 points in that game, and she also had an assist and a steal. That performance was in one of Phoenix's first games of the season, and Laksa showed she is a legitimate shooter who can provide some offense off the bench.
Laksa had nine games of 10 or more points this season, and at one point, she had four in a row. She had 11 points against the Connecticut Sun, 13 points against the New York Liberty, 11 points in another game against the Sky and another 13-point performance against the Liberty.
Overall, Phoenix's new player had a nice year, and in the end, she scored a total of 196 points. She did well rebound-wise, as she had 40. Most of those boards were on the defensive end, as she had 29. The others were offensive rebounds, and she had 11.
Laksa was solid in other categories as well, as she had 21 assists, 12 steals and six blocks. So, she was not only getting points of her own, she was getting teammates involved and was also contributing on the defensive end.
Phoenix's shooter made 31 3-pointers this season, and while her percentage could have been better, she still managed to knock down shots when the team needed it. As far as free throws, she was a reliable shooter, as she made 26. When it comes to her percentage, she shot 81 percent from the charity stripe.
The Mercury found some hidden gems in Akoa Makani, Held, Laksa and Westbeld. They all had decent seasons, and there is still room to grow. If they are with the Mercury next season, they can contribute even more than they did this year. These players have their strengths, and if there are moments where the Mercury are dealing with injuries, these players can step up and contribute. The future is bright for Laksa and her teammates, and when their numbers are called, they will be ready.
