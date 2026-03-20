Mercury's Laksa Shows Off Skills In First Season
Kitija Laksa had a solid rookie season, and she showed that she belongs in the WNBA. The Phoenix Mercury found an interesting group of rookies, and while Laksa was drafted back in 2020, she did not make her debut until 2025.
The Seattle Storm drafted her in 2020, and she was the 11th pick of that year's draft. Fast forward to the 2025 season, and she was one of the Mercury's new additions. She went on to play 33 games, and she started in five of them.
During the season, Laksa averaged 5.9 points and 1.2 rebounds. She had some notable performances, and in the first month of the season, she had her career high.
Laksa defeats Eastern Conference team
Phoenix faced the Chicago Sky, and Laksa and her teammates beat them 94-89. Laksa had 18 points, an assist and a steal in that game. The only Mercury player who scored more than her was Satou Sabally, and the All-Star forward had 20 points.
The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as fellow rookies Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld both had 13 points. Then, Alyssa Thomas had 10.
Laksa played a role in the team's victory, and she kept that momentum going in the second month. She had a 15-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Mercury beat their conference rival by five.
On top of her 15 points, the Mercury rookie had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Sabally was the leading scorer once again, and she had 24 points. She also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. All of Phoenix's starters scored in double figures, and they helped the team get their fifth win.
The rookie continued to shine that month, and she had six games where she scored 10 or more points. Laksa had one other game in July, as she scored 13 points against the Washington Mystics. That was the last time she scored in double figures, and she helped the Mercury get an 88-72 win over the Mystics.
Laksa had a respectable season, and by the end of that period, she had nine games where she scored at least 10 points. She made a name for herself, and this year, she has another opportunity to show what she is made of.
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