Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Laksa Shows Off Skills In First Season

Kitija Laksa signed a deal with the Phoenix Mercury, and she went on to have a nice rookie season.

Davion Moore

Jul 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kitija Laksa (9) questions referee Amy Bonner on a call against her that benefitted the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kitija Laksa (9) questions referee Amy Bonner on a call against her that benefitted the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Kitija Laksa had a solid rookie season, and she showed that she belongs in the WNBA. The Phoenix Mercury found an interesting group of rookies, and while Laksa was drafted back in 2020, she did not make her debut until 2025.

Kitija Laks
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell (12) defends against Phoenix Mercury guard Kitija Laksa (9) during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm drafted her in 2020, and she was the 11th pick of that year's draft. Fast forward to the 2025 season, and she was one of the Mercury's new additions. She went on to play 33 games, and she started in five of them.

During the season, Laksa averaged 5.9 points and 1.2 rebounds. She had some notable performances, and in the first month of the season, she had her career high.

Laksa defeats Eastern Conference team

Phoenix faced the Chicago Sky, and Laksa and her teammates beat them 94-89. Laksa had 18 points, an assist and a steal in that game. The only Mercury player who scored more than her was Satou Sabally, and the All-Star forward had 20 points.

Kitija Laks
Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Sevgi Uzun (0) looks to pass the ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Kitija Laksa (9) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as fellow rookies Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld both had 13 points. Then, Alyssa Thomas had 10.

Laksa played a role in the team's victory, and she kept that momentum going in the second month. She had a 15-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Mercury beat their conference rival by five.

Kitija Laks
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after scoring in front of Phoenix Mercury guard Kitija Laksa (9) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On top of her 15 points, the Mercury rookie had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Sabally was the leading scorer once again, and she had 24 points. She also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. All of Phoenix's starters scored in double figures, and they helped the team get their fifth win.

The rookie continued to shine that month, and she had six games where she scored 10 or more points. Laksa had one other game in July, as she scored 13 points against the Washington Mystics. That was the last time she scored in double figures, and she helped the Mercury get an 88-72 win over the Mystics.

Laksa had a respectable season, and by the end of that period, she had nine games where she scored at least 10 points. She made a name for herself, and this year, she has another opportunity to show what she is made of.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.