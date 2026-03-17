Monique Akoa Makani Comes To Play In Her Rookie Season
Monique Akoa Makani had a big role with the Phoenix Mercury, as she was one of the team's starters. She played 41 games during the season, and she started in 40.
During that time, Akoa Makani averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She had some impressive performances throughout the season, and she scored in double figures in her second game of the season.
Akoa Makani introduces herself
In her first game, she had two points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. Then, she followed up with an 11-point game, and she had three assists and two rebounds in the process. The Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks, and their rookie was one of three players who scored 10 or more points. Satou Sabally was the leader with 25 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 19.
After that game, Akoa Makani had impressive games against the Seattle Storm, the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky. The Mercury won two of those games, and their rookie played a role in their victories.
Akoa Makani started the season on a good note, and she carried that momentum into June. She started the month with a 10-point game against the Sparks. The Mercury beat the Sparks 85-80, and Sabally had 24 points. All of the starters scored in double figures, and the Mercury had their fifth win of the season.
Later that month, the Mercury rookie had her career high. She had 21 points against the New York Liberty, and the Mercury beat them 89-81. Akoa Makani stood out, and she had six assists and a rebound to go along with her points. Phoenix had a great showing overall, as Thomas had 18 points, Sami Whitcomb had 16 points, Sabally had 15 and Kitija Laksa had 13 off the bench.
Akoa Makani had some solid games in July, as she had three games with 10 or more points. Two of those games were wins, as the Mercury beat the Minnesota Lynx and the Mystics. Then, she had an 18-point game in August, and Phoenix defeated the Golden State Valkyries.
The Mercury rookie has a bright future, and she played a role in the team's 27-17 season. She scored 10 or more points in 10 games, and that does not include her postseason games. Phoenix found a skilled player in Akoa Makani, and she will make an impact in future seasons.
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