How Phoenix's 2024 Run Paved The Way For This Season
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs last season, which marked their first time making it under their head coach, Nate Tibbetts.
Tibbetts was an assistant coach in the NBA before coming to the Mercury, and in his first season in Phoenix, the team finished 19-21. It was a solid year, and they went on to face the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.
Minnesota beat them 2-0, as they beat Phoenix 102-95 in the first game and 101-88 in the second. Phoenix's playoff journey was brief, but getting there was an accomplishment in itself.
The Mercury had a poor season in 2023, and the following year was the start of a turnaround. Then, a successful regular season this year paved the way for a deep playoff run.
When it comes to the 2024 playoffs, the Mercury did their share of scoring. They had some strong performances in those two games against Minnesota, and as a result, one of their former players led the league in scoring at that time. Natasha Cloud was playing for Phoenix at that time, and in the Mercury's playoff run, she averaged 24.5 points.
Napheesa Collier was behind Cloud, as she led the Lynx past the Mercury and the Connecticut Sun before losing to the New York Liberty. The Lynx star averaged 23.8 points in her team's run.
A'ja Wilson was behind Collier, as she averaged 21.3 points. Then, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell were also in the top five.
The Mercury had another player in the top 10, as Brittney Griner averaged 17.0 points. Caitlin Clark and Allisha Gray were in front on her, as they averaged 18.0 points and 17.5, respectively.
Phoenix had two other players in the top 20, as Diana Taurasi was 16th and Kahleah Copper was 20th. Taurasi averaged 15.5 points and Copper averaged 14.5. The Mercury had a new trio, and they all put up a fight in Phoenix's playoff run. Then, Cloud had a great performance in Game 1 that helped her become the top scorer in the postseason.
New faces, same goal
Cloud finished that game with 33 points, and on the other side, Collier had 38 points. The Mercury's time in the playoffs was short-lived, but it showed that the team was headed in the right direction. Now, the team looks different, and they are still striving for success.
