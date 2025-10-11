Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's 2024 Run Paved The Way For This Season

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs last season, and one of their former players was the leading scorer in the postseason.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks to his team on the sidelines as they play the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks to his team on the sidelines as they play the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs last season, which marked their first time making it under their head coach, Nate Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was an assistant coach in the NBA before coming to the Mercury, and in his first season in Phoenix, the team finished 19-21. It was a solid year, and they went on to face the Minnesota Lynx in the first round.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Minnesota beat them 2-0, as they beat Phoenix 102-95 in the first game and 101-88 in the second. Phoenix's playoff journey was brief, but getting there was an accomplishment in itself.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks to head coach Vanessa Nygaard during the home opener against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mercury had a poor season in 2023, and the following year was the start of a turnaround. Then, a successful regular season this year paved the way for a deep playoff run.

When it comes to the 2024 playoffs, the Mercury did their share of scoring. They had some strong performances in those two games against Minnesota, and as a result, one of their former players led the league in scoring at that time. Natasha Cloud was playing for Phoenix at that time, and in the Mercury's playoff run, she averaged 24.5 points.

Napheesa Collier was behind Cloud, as she led the Lynx past the Mercury and the Connecticut Sun before losing to the New York Liberty. The Lynx star averaged 23.8 points in her team's run.

A'ja Wilson was behind Collier, as she averaged 21.3 points. Then, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell were also in the top five.

The Mercury had another player in the top 10, as Brittney Griner averaged 17.0 points. Caitlin Clark and Allisha Gray were in front on her, as they averaged 18.0 points and 17.5, respectively.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42), Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) sit on the bench during the final minutes of the Mercury loss to the Washington Mystics on Sept. 5, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix had two other players in the top 20, as Diana Taurasi was 16th and Kahleah Copper was 20th. Taurasi averaged 15.5 points and Copper averaged 14.5. The Mercury had a new trio, and they all put up a fight in Phoenix's playoff run. Then, Cloud had a great performance in Game 1 that helped her become the top scorer in the postseason.

New faces, same goal

Cloud finished that game with 33 points, and on the other side, Collier had 38 points. The Mercury's time in the playoffs was short-lived, but it showed that the team was headed in the right direction. Now, the team looks different, and they are still striving for success.

Published
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.