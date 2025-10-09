Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Bonner and Copper Helped Phoenix Fight Back

The Phoenix Mercury may have come up short in Game 3, but two of their key players had strong performances that helped them get back in the game.

Davion Moore

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots the ball over Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots the ball over Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are down 3-0 in their series against the Las Vegas Aces, but they put up a fight in Game 3. The Aces beat them 90-88, after A'ja Wilson knocked down a game-winning shot for her team.

It was a competitive game, and both teams went on runs at different points off the game. Las Vegas' runs helped them build a comfortable lead, but the Mercury cut into the lead during the fourth quarter. In the end, the Mercury came up short, but it was a great comeback.

When it comes to players who stood out in this game, there are two players who come to mind. The first that comes to mind is DeWanna Bonner.

Sep 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) calls out a play against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bonner has double-double off the bench

Bonner was the team's leading scorer, as she finished the game with 25 points. She had a double-double, as she also had 10 rebounds. The Mercury veteran had an efficient game, and it was her best game in this year's playoff run.

Outside of Bonner, the Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Satou Sabally had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Unfortunately, she left the game with an injury.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots the ball against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper finished the game with 17 points, and after a slow start, she was the one who got going for the Mercury after Sabally exited the game. Then, Alyssa Thomas nearly had a triple-double, as she had 14 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Bonner and Copper were key in this game, and while the Mercury came up short, these two players showed how imporant they are to the team. They will also be players to keep an eye on in Game 4, as the Mercury are hoping to avoid elimination.

Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates her 3-point shot against the Minnesota Lynx during their WNBA semifinal playoff game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix is in a tough space, but they will give it their all in the next game. It will take a balanced effort like this, especially if they will be without Sabally in the next game.

No matter what happens, the Mercury will compete. They worked hard to get to this point, and it is not the first time they have faced adversity. They responded well in those situations, and this will be an opportunity to extend the series. So, fans may be in for another good game.

