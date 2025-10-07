How Mercury's Thomas Became The Assists Leader
Alyssa Thomas has been incredible all season. She broke several records, and she has been a consistent force for the Phoenix Mercury.
Like the 2023 season, she was a triple-double machine, and like that year, she was in Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations. Thomas' successful regular season has carried over into the playoffs, and now, she is trying to win her first championship. Before that happens, the Mercury need to get their first win in this series.
Regardless of where they stand in the series so far, Thomas continues to shine and she puts them in a position to win.
Thomas finished Game 2 with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Foul trouble stopped her from really getting going, but she still managed to have a solid game. Then, with her five assists, she did something special. She became the league's all-time leader in playoff assists.
Phoenix's star now has 391 assists, which is one more than Courtney Vandersloot. The rest of the top five is Chelsea Gray, Sue Bird and Lindsay Whalen. Gray, who is a terrific passer in her own right, has 380, Bird had 364 in her career and Whalen had 341.
More Mercury players featured on the list
Mercury legend Diana Taurasi is sixth on the list, and she had 296 assists in her playoff runs. Then, there are two more players with Mercury ties in the top 10. Briann January played for the Mercury in 2018 and 2019.
In the Mercury 2019 run, she had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Phoenix had one game that year, as they were knocked out by the Chicago Sky in the first round. That was one of the years where the playoffs had single-elimination games in the first two rounds. The Sky beat them 105-76 that year.
Overall, January had a total of 242 assists in the playoffs. Then, DeWanna Bonner is 10th on the list, as she has 210. Bonner has a chance to catch Tamika Catchings, as the Indiana Fever legend had 223.
Thomas is one of the league's most-skilled players, and her facilitating is one of her strengths. With the Mercury seeking their first win, she may have another triple-double soon. That means she will add more assists to her total. Thomas is on a mission, and if she continues to play at a high level, she may get her championship.
