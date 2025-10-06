Why The Mercury Will Win A Game At Home
The Phoenix Mercury are in tough spot, as they have lost the first two games of the WNBA Finals.
Now, the Mercury will be heading home in hopes of getting their first win, and potentially coming back and tying the series. They will host the Aces on Wednesday, and they will use the energy from their fans, who are known as the "X-Factor" to build some momentum.
Phoenix started their playoff journey on their home floor, but they lost the first game, as the New York Liberty beat them in overtime. In that game, Kahleah Copper was the leading scorer, as she had 15 points. She also had two rebounds and an assist.
There were a few other players who scored in double figures in that game, as Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in that game. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 12 points and five rebounds.
The Mercury are a strong team at home, so the loss was a bit shocking. However, the Mercury got back on track in the second game, and they beat New York in Barclays Center. After that the Mercury returned home, and they closed the series with a 79-73 win over the defending champions.
After winning that series, the Mercury started their next series on the road. They faced the Minnesota Lynx, which is a team that was nearly perfect on their home floor during the regular season. The Lynx won that first game, as they beat the Mercury 82-69.
Phoenix responded with a road win in Game 2, as they beat Minnesota 89-83 in overtime. The series moved to Phoenix, and the Mercury won the next two games. They beat the Lynx 84-76 in Game 3 and 86-81 in the next one.
Now, the Mercury are in the Finals, and they are taking on a team that were 17-5 on their home floor. The Aces turned things around in the season and went on a big winning streak to become the second-best team standings wise.
The Mercury were a strong team on their home floor as well, and they finished the season 15-7 in front of their fans. Phoenix is a talented team, and as their record shows, they are great on their home floor. If they can get a win in Game 3 and maybe the next game, the series becomes even more interesting.
