Why Mercury's Gillom Was Bound To Be A Star
The Phoenix Mercury's history dates back to 1997. They were one of the WNBA's original teams, and they experienced success early on. They finished their first season with a record of 16-12.
Phoenix reached the playoffs that season, but they lost to the New York Liberty, as they beat them 59-41.
The Mercury built a solid roster, and it all began with Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms. They received the two future All-Stars through allocation, and they brought in players like Bridget Pettis, Nancy Lieberman and Toni Foster after that.
Gillom was the Mercury's first star, and she played with them from 1997 to 2002. She got off to a nice start in her career, as she had her first 20-point game in the fourth game of her WNBA career.
In her first game, Gillom had four points, five rebounds and two assists. The Mercury faced the Charlotte Sting in that game, and they beat Charlotte 76-59.
After that, the Mercury faced the Houston Comets, and they lost that game. The Comets beat them 72-55, and Gillom had seven points and four rebounds. In the next game, Phoenix faced the Cleveland Rockers, and they improved to 2-1 with a 68-63 win over Cleveland.
Gillom and Pettis led the team in scoring in that game, as they both had 14. The Mercury star also had three rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix lost their next game, as the Liberty beat them 65-57. Despite the loss, Gillom had a strong performance, as she finished the game with a double-double. She had 23 points and 10 rebounds against the team the Mercury would meet in the playoffs.
Then, the Mercury faced the Utah Starzz, and they beat them 77-55. In that game, Gillom had 21 points, six rebounds and an assist.
Gillom gets off to good start
In Gillom's first five games, she averaged 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Her first two games were a bit quiet, but by her third game, she started to heat up. She went on to average 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in her first year.
Gillom was a star for Phoenix, and she had some great years with the team. Her success even led to her making the league's first All-Star Game. Gillom is a Mercury legend, and she paved the way for future stars.
