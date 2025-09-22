How The Mercury Defeated An Eastern Conference Rival
The Phoenix Mercury have had so many battles over the years, and they have remained one of the league's top teams in the process. Teams have been added to the WNBA, and some have disappeared.
The WNBA started off with eight teams, and the Phoenix Mercury happened to be one of them. They had a good season, which led to them making the playoffs. They lost to the New York Liberty, as New York beat them 59-41.
Since then, the Mercury have faced several teams, and today, one of the league's defunct teams will be discussed.
Along with the Mercury, the Charlotte Sting were one of the league's first teams. They finished with a record of 15-13 in their first season, and like the Mercury, they reached the playoffs. Charlotte lost to the Houston Comets, who went on to win the first championship in history.
During the 1997 season, the Mercury met the Sting multple times, and it started with their first game. Phoenix kicked off things with a home game against Charlotte, and they beat them 76-59.
Bridget Pettis was the team's leading scorer with 17 points. She was also the first Mercury player to score a basket. Pettis also had three assists, three rebounds and a block.
As far as other Mercury players to score in double figures, Toni Foster had 14 points. She also had eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
Charlotte got revenge in the second game, as they beat the Mercury 68-67 later in the season. Jennifer Gillom was the team's leading scorer with 16 points and Michele Timms had 15.
Later on, the Mercury lost to the Sting and towards the end of the season, they picked up a 78-63 win over Charlotte.
Charlotte folds, Phoenix lives on
After the first season, the Mercury and Sting continued to meet. Then, things took a turn. Charlotte folded after their 2006 season, and they finished that year with a record of 11-23.
Phoenix met Charlotte 19 times over the years, and they were 11-8 against them. The Mercury also had a winning record against the Sacramento Monarchs, who folded in 2009. The Mercury are still going strong, and now, they are in the playoffs shooting for another championship.
