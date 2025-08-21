Three Key Players In The Mercury's Rematch With The Aces
The Phoenix Mercury have one more game in their road trip, as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury and the Aces recently had a battle, as Las Vegas beat Phoenix 86-83.
Since that win, the Aces have kept their streak alive. They have won eight in a row after beating the Atlanta Dream 74-72. So, the Mercury are going into a tough situation.
Phoenix is seeking a win in the next one, and in order to do so, they will need great performances from multiple players. The first player that comes to mind was the team's leading scorer against the Golden State Valkyries.
1.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper has played well as of late, and in the game against Golden State, she led the team with 25 points. She also made five 3-pointers in that game.
Copper is known for her scoring, and she has delivered in their last few games. She battled injuries early on in the season, but she is back and is better than ever. The Mercury will need Copper in this game, especially if the Aces are hot on the offensive end. Copper can counteract that, and then, if the game another close one, putting the ball in her hands may be the way Phoenix comes out on top.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas was one of five players to score in double figures against the Valkyries. She had 13 points, but also nine rebounds and eight assists. She nearly had another triple-double, but in this game, she may get her sixth of the season.
Thomas does it all when she is on the floor. The can score, she can get rebounds and she facilitates. She can defend, and will likely spend some time guarding A'ja Wilson. The veteran is crucial to the Mercury's success, and a big game from her can put the Mercury over the Aces.
3.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally had a nice game against the Valkyries, as she had 17 points, six assists and four rebounds. She also had a few baskets in the fourth quarter that helped the Mercury take the lead.
Sabally is an exceptional player, and when she has games like the last one, she is a tough player to stop. She may not have to be the Mercury's leading scorer, but she is more than capable of doing so if it is needed. The "Unicorn" will likely have another good showing, and her team will need her if they plan on snapping the Aces' streak.
The Mercury and the Aces have fought throughout the season, and this game will be no exception.
