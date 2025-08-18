Will The Mercury Win Their Final Game Against The Aces?
The Phoenix Mercury had a tough task on Friday, as they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces came into the game on a five-game winning streak, and they beat the Mercury in a close game. Now, they have won seven in a row, as they beat the Dallas Wings 106-87.
A'ja Wilson had another big game, as she finished with 34 points. She gave the Mercury trouble in their last meeting, as she had 30 points and 16 rebounds.
Las Vegas will face the Atlanta Dream, a team that has given the Mercury problems, in their next game before facing the Mercury in their final meeting.
With their win over the Mercury, the Aces gained the lead in the season series. They are 2-1 in their games against the Mercury, but Phoenix has a chance to even the score.
Mercury and Aces to clash one last time
The matchup with the Aces will be the Mercury's final stop in a brief road trip. They face the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday, then they will make their way to Las Vegas. After that, Phoenix will return home to face the Valkyries once again.
Las Vegas is on a roll, and they are playing like the championship team a few seasons ago. They got off to a rocky start, but they are clicking at the right time. They look like a contender once again, but Phoenix is a contender as well.
The Mercury have a talented roster that features players like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper.
Sabally had a big game against the Aces, as she had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists. While a turnover hurt their chances, Sabally and the Mercury fought from beginning to end.
Then, with veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb coming off the bench, the Mercury have what it takes to win. On top of all of that, Phoenix found skilled rookies who have made a name for themselves.
Phoenix has a good thing going, and despite losing to the Aces recently, they may redeem themselves on the road. The Mercury can tie the season series, and depending on the outcome of the Aces' next game, Phoenix could be the team that snaps Las Vegas' streak.
Regardless of the outcome, the final game between these two teams should be another close battle.
