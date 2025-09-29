Mercury's Busy Week Leads To Reaching The WNBA Finals
The Phoenix Mercury ended the week on a high note, as they have punched their ticket to the WNBA Finals. They beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-81, which led to them winning the series 3-1.
Phoenix started the series with a loss, as Minnesota picked up a win in Target Center. The Lynx beat the Mercury 82-69, but Phoenix remained calm. They won the next three games, and now, they are heading to the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
It was a busy week for the Mercury, but their hard work in that time paid off. They started the week with a road win over the Lynx, as they beat them 89-83. That game went into overtime, and they got to that point with big games from Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Sabally had 24 points, and she scored 11 of them in the fourth quarter. Thomas had 19 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and a steal.
On top of their performances, Sami Whitcomb had a nice game, including a big shot that led to overtime. She finished the game with 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
After that, the Mercury hosted the Lynx, and they beat them 84-76. The Mercury trio had a big game, as Sabally had 23 points and four rebounds, Thomas had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Kahleah Copper had 21 points, three rebounds and two dimes.
The Mercury were on the verge of reaching the WNBA Finals, as they had a 2-1 lead over the Lynx. They knew what was at stake, and in Game 4, they took care of business and ended the series.
In that game, they beat Minnesota by five. The Mercury overcame a 13-point deficit, and finished strong to get the victory.
Mercury head to the WNBA Finals
Thomas led the way with 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Sabally had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Then, Copper and DeWanna Bonner had 13 points each. Bonner made some big shots in this game, and now, she may be on the verge of her third championship.
Phoenix's playoff run is still alive, and they are close to making history. It was a great week for the team, and once the Finals get going, they go out and compete against whoever they face.
