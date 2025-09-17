How Phoenix's Players' Different Journeys Brought Them Together
The Phoenix Mercury have a talented roster that has a shot at winning it all. It is a mixture of veterans and rookies who have all contributed in their own way. Monique Akoa Makani is one of their rookies, and she has been in the starting lineup throughout the season. She has done well in that role, and in the regular season, she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Then, the Mercury have players like Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper leading the way as the Mercury's new trio. They also have DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb coming off the bench. Phoenix has it all, and this team fought their way through the regular season to get to this point.
Different conferences, same goal
All of these players come from different backgrounds, and they all came from different programs. Most of their players were making a name for themselves in college, and successful years in college helped get them into the WNBA. For some players, it took longer than others, but they still got there.
When discussing the Mercury starters and their college careers, all have their own journeys. Natasha Mack attended Angelina College in her first two years before heading to Oklahoma State. She ended up winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year during that time.
Sabally spent her college years at Oregon, and she won the Cheryl Miller Award in her final year. Copper played for Rutgers, and like her WNBA career, her role began to increase over the years. Thomas played for Maryland, and she had her share of accolades, such as the ACC Player of the Year.
Akoa Makani is the only starter who did not attend college, as her basketball journey began overseas.
Mercury reserves had their journeys, as Bonner played for Auburn in college. She is their all-time leading scorer with 2,162 points. Whitcomb spent her years with Washington. Then, rookies like Kitija Laksa, Lexi Held and Kathryn Westbeld attended South Florida, DePaul and Notre Dame, respectively. Westbeld even won a championship with them back in 2018.
Kalani Brown helped her team, Baylor, win a national championship the following year. Then, Kiana Williams played for Stanford.
All of the Mercury players have had different paths, and now, they are united together with a common goal. They want to bring another championship to Phoenix.
