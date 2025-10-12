Why The Mercury Will Win Their Next Finals
The Phoenix Mercury have made the WNBA Finals six times in their history. It began with their 1998 series against the Houston Comets, and while Phoenix lost that series, it showed the franchise was headed in the right direction.
Years later, the Mercury won their first championship, and they won two more before reaching the Finals for a fifth time. Their first championship in 2007, and they also won in 2009 and in 2014.
Phoenix reached the Finals once again in 2021, and they faced a familiar foe. They won their 2014 championship after sweeping the Chicago Sky. Then, the Sky returned the favor, as they beat the Mercury 3-1.
That loss made the Mercury 3-2 in Finals appearances, and now, they are 3-3.
Mercury lose to Sky and Aces
The Mercury have lost their last two Finals appearances, and eventually, they will have another deep playoff run, and things will go in their favor. This Mercury team is talented, and some would say they exceeded expectations this year. They went on a deep playoff run, and despite being swept, this series showed that this team's future is bright.
It is hard to make the Finals, and it is even tougher when a team goes through the changes the Mercury went through. They lost Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, but the Mercury did bring in Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and others. Phoenix had a new trio this year, and those players delivered.
Phoenix's front office built a contender in a time where they could have taken a step backwards. Their new stars were excellent additions, and they fought through the season to make it as far as they did.
This season showed that the Mercury are headed in the right direction, and the free agency period will be crucial for them. If Phoenix brings everyone back, they can have another great year, and they could find themselves in the Finals once again. However, they may come out on top the next time they get there.
The Mercury are a historic franchise, and this year's team added to that legacy but reaching the Finals. Then, if they end up winning a championship, they will addto the team's history once again.
Phoenix did not win this time around, but come next time, things will be much different.
