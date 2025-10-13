Why The Mercury's Road Wins Mattered
The Phoenix Mercury had an excellent playoff run, and their regular season helped them get to that point. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and it was only up from there, as the team went on to reach the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix's playoff run consisted of series against the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. They beat the first two before they lost to the Aces.
During that time, the Mercury picked up some nice wins. They fought their way through the playoffs, and they had some strong performances on the road. With that said, it is a good time to look at how they played on the road during this period.
The Mercury had a three-game series against the Liberty, and they beat them 2-1. Phoenix was home for the first game, and they lost that game. New York beat them 76-69. Then, the Mercury bounced back in the next game, and they picked up a road win over the Liberty as they beat them 86-60. After that, they returned home and won the series.
Then, the Mercury were on the road again, as they faced the Lynx in Target Center. Minnesota was nearly perfect in home games during the regular season, and it is not surprising that the Lynx beat the Mercury 82-69 at home.
The Mercury steal win in Minnesota, go on to win the series
Phoenix responded by winning the next three games, and one of those was in Minnesota. Then, once that series was over, the Mercury headed to Las Vegas. The Aces are a strong home team in their own right, and they made sure to protect their home floor, as they won the first two games of the series.
The Mercury headed home for the next two games, but the Aces managed to win on the road. They swept the series and they now have their third championship.
Overall, the Mercury were 2-3 in road games. Their win that tied the series against New York was their first road win, and then their overtime win against the Lynx was their other. They beat Minnesota 89-83 in that game.
Winning on the road is not easy, but Phoenix managed to do it against two tough teams. Those games were important, and with those victories, they punched their ticket to the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
