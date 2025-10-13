Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury's Road Wins Mattered

The Phoenix Mercury had a nice playoff run, and they picked up some important road wins.

Davion Moore

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had an excellent playoff run, and their regular season helped them get to that point. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and it was only up from there, as the team went on to reach the WNBA Finals.

Phoenix's playoff run consisted of series against the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. They beat the first two before they lost to the Aces.

During that time, the Mercury picked up some nice wins. They fought their way through the playoffs, and they had some strong performances on the road. With that said, it is a good time to look at how they played on the road during this period.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) reacts after making a basket against the New York Liberty in the second half of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury had a three-game series against the Liberty, and they beat them 2-1. Phoenix was home for the first game, and they lost that game. New York beat them 76-69. Then, the Mercury bounced back in the next game, and they picked up a road win over the Liberty as they beat them 86-60. After that, they returned home and won the series.

Then, the Mercury were on the road again, as they faced the Lynx in Target Center. Minnesota was nearly perfect in home games during the regular season, and it is not surprising that the Lynx beat the Mercury 82-69 at home.

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) drives to the basket against Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury steal win in Minnesota, go on to win the series

Phoenix responded by winning the next three games, and one of those was in Minnesota. Then, once that series was over, the Mercury headed to Las Vegas. The Aces are a strong home team in their own right, and they made sure to protect their home floor, as they won the first two games of the series.

The Mercury headed home for the next two games, but the Aces managed to win on the road. They swept the series and they now have their third championship.

Overall, the Mercury were 2-3 in road games. Their win that tied the series against New York was their first road win, and then their overtime win against the Lynx was their other. They beat Minnesota 89-83 in that game.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots a layup against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Winning on the road is not easy, but Phoenix managed to do it against two tough teams. Those games were important, and with those victories, they punched their ticket to the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their time in the playoffs when you click right here!

