How Many Points Does Satou Sabally Have This Season?
Satou Sabally is one of the WNBA's top players. She came into the league in 2020, and since then, she has made waves. She has had good seasons, and in 2023, she won Most Improved Player.
Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury this season, and she is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She dealt with an injury back in July, but since then, she has played well. She also missed a game against the Chicago Sky, as she was out due to personal reasons. Sabally returned in the Mercury's next game, and she had 23 points, six rebounds and two steals.
The "Unicorn" is off to a good start in her time with the Mercury, and if she continues to play well, Phoenix could win another championship. When it comes to her time with the Mercury, Sabally has had numerous big games. Those performances have led to her having the second-best season of her career. By the end of this season, she can pass her award-winning season.
As of right now, Sabally has a total of 495 points. She will pass the 500 mark in the Mercury's next game, as they will likely her as they hope to defeat the Aces.
In her 2023 season, Sabally had 707 points. She could reach that number by the end of the season if she has games like her recent performance in the 86-83 loss to Las Vegas. She had 26 points in that game, and she also had five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
That game was the second time that she has had 26 points. Sabally scored 26 against the Minnesota Lynx, as she had 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. The Mercury lost that game, as the Lynx beat them 74-71.
Sabally's season high was against the Seattle Storm. In the Mercury's home opener, she had 27 points. Phoenix won that game convincingly, as they beat Seattle 81-59.
Sabally will continue to climb
The Mercury made a major move when they acquired Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Both players are doing their best to put the Mercury in a position to win a championship. If both players continue their stellar seasons, the Mercury's chances are even better. Sabally will continue to score, and by the end of the season, it will be interesting to see if she passes 707 points.
