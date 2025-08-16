Standout Star: Satou Sabally Leads Mercury In Loss
The Phoenix Mercury are gearing up for another road trip after losing to the Las Vegas Aces in PHX Arena. The Aces beat them 86-83, and the win over the Mercury was their sixth in a row. Las Vegas is now 20-14, and they are fifth in the league. Phoenix is fourth, and they have a record of 19-13.
Last night's game was a close battle, as two of the league's best teams gave it their all. The Aces wanted to keep their streak alive, while the Mercury wanted to bounce back from their loss on Sunday, as the Atlanta Dream beat them and swept the season series.
There were a lot of strong performances on both sides, and when it comes to the Mercury, Satou Sabally stood out.
Sabally led the team with 26 points. She also had five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. She was one of four players to score in double figures, as Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper had 15 points each, and DeWanna Bonner had 12.
This game came down to the wire, as both teams fought to the end. Thomas scored a late basket to make it a one-point game. A'ja Wilson missed a jumper, which gave Phoenix a chance to take the lead. However, miscommunication led to a bad inbounds pass, and Aces veteran Chelsea Gray got the steal.
Gray made free throws and had another big play, as she contested Sabally's 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
On to the next one
The Mercury came up short in this game, as a late mistake hurt their chances. Regardless, the team played well, and Sabally had a nice game. The Aces are getting hot at the right time, and the Mercury could not stop them. They will get another chance soon, as they face the Aces on the upcoming road trip.
Phoenix has to shake off this loss as they prepare for a game against the Seattle Storm. Seattle is another potential contender, and it may take another notable game from Sabally to get the win.
The Mercury have lost their last two games, and this game may be what they need to get back on track. If they have a game like they did against the Aces, their losing streak may come to an end.
