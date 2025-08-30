Mercury Forward Shows Off Versatility In Last Five Games
Satou Sabally is one of the WNBA's top players, and she earned the "Unicorn" nickname because of her versatility. She can score in a variety of ways, and overall, she can change the game anytime she is on the court.
Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason, and since then, she has been one of their top players. The Mercury have a record of 24-14, and they have won their last three games. Sabally has played a pivotal role in those games, and in her last five, she has been efficient.
In the Mercury's last game, Sabally had nine points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. She did a bit of everything in that game, and she made two free throws late in the game that helped Phoenix win.
The "Unicorn" does it all for the Mercury
Earlier this week, Sabally was the team's leading scorer. She had 19 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Mercury won that game 92-84. Sabally also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Before beating the Sparks, the Mercury defeated the Golden State Valkyries. They beat Golden State 81-72, and Sabally was one of five players who scored in double figures. She had 12 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Phoenix had a tough night against the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces beat them by 83-61, and Alyssa Thomas and Sabally were their top players. Thomas had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sabally had 15 points in that outing.
Before the game against the Aces, the Mercury faced the Valkyries on the road. They won that game 98-91, and the "Unicorn" finished the game with 17 points, six assists and four rebounds.
In her last five games, Sabally averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and three assists. As far as the season, she averages 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals.
Sabally has played well as of late, and up until her nine points against the Sky, she scored in double figures for six straight games. She was on a roll, and despite not having 10 or more points against Chicago, she managed to make an impact.
Phoenix is going for a championship, and if they want to win, they need strong performances from Sabally.
Please follow us on X to see how Satou Sabally performs in her next five games when you click right here!