How Many Times Mercury's Sabally Made The Playoffs
Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason, and since then, she has played a big role in their successful season.
Sabally averages 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She is doing a bit of everything this season, but her scoring will always stand out.
In the Mercury's last game, Sabally led the team with 19 points. The team played well overall, as she was one of five players who scored in double digits. Sabally and the Mercury are gearing up for a playoff run, and the "Unicorn" is going for a championship.
When it comes to the playoffs, Sabally is no stranger to the postseason. In her time with the Dallas Wings, she reached the playoffs three times.
Sabally makes playoff debut against the Sky
The first time she made it was in 2021, in a season where the Wings finished the season with a record of 14-18. Dallas faced the Chicago Sky in the first round, and the Sky beat them 81-64. Sabally finished that game with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Dallas did not have a chance to redeem themselves that year, as the first round consisted of single-elimination games.
The following year, the Wings reached the playoffs once again. They finished the season with a record of 18-18. This time around, the first round was a series. Dallas faced the Connecticut Sun in that round, and Connecticut won 2-1. The Sun's win in this series was the first step in them making the WNBA Finals. They faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces won 3-1.
Connecticut won Game 1 and Game 3, but Dallas tied the series in Game 2. Kayla Thornton was the Wings' leading scorer with 20 points. Sabally played 10 minutes in that game, and she had five points.
In that series, Sabally averaged seven points, three assists and 1.3 rebounds.
After that, the Wings reached the playoffs in 2023. This was the season where Sabally won Most Improved Player of the Year. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. The Wings finished the season with a record of 22-18.
Dallas started their journey with a series against the Atlanta Dream. They swept the Dream, and they faced the Aces in the next round. The Aces swept them 3-0.
Sabally averaged 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in the playoffs. Then, the Wings missed the playoffs the following year, and Sabally came to the Mercury before the start of this season.
Overall, Sabally has been in the playoffs three times. Then, with the way the Mercury are playing, this year will add to that total. Sabally and the Mercury are on a mission, and it may lead to a deep playoff run and a championship.
