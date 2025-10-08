How Leilani Mitchell Made Her Phoenix Legacy
The Phoenix Mercury have had successful playoff runs, and some of them resulted in championships. Some of their runs ended before they got that far, but most times, they still were a threat.
Phoenix has also had some talented players in their many playoff runs, and they showcased their abilities in that time. Their stars, such as Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Cappie Pondexter helped them win championships, but there were other players who did not win a title, but still played well during the postseason. A player that comes to mind in this instance is Leilani Mitchell.
Mitchell was drafted by the Mercury back in 2008. They selected her in the second round, and after that, they traded her to the New York Liberty. She spent some years with them, and she even won Most Improved Player in that time. She won the award in 2010 after averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
During her time with the Liberty, Mitchell made the playoffs. They reached the postseason in her first year with the team, as they beat the Connecticut Sun and lost to the Detroit Shock. New York made the playoffs in 2010, 2011 and 2012 after that.
Mitchell signed with the Mercury in 2015, and they reached the playoffs after finishing the season with a record of 20-14. They beat the Tulsa Shock in their first series, then they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the next round.
Mitchell goes to Washington, returns to Phoenix
In that run, Mitchell averaged four points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. The following year, she spent some time with the Washington Mystics, but she returned to Phoenix, and she was in the playoffs once again. She played well in that time, as she averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Mitchell made the playoffs two more times with Phoenix, and when she returned to the Mystics, she made the postseason again.
Washington faced Phoenix in a single-elimination game, and Mitchell had 25 points, four assists and two rebounds.
Overall, Mitchell played 34 playoff games in her career. In her time with the Mercury, she appeared in 17. Mitchell was a talented player, and in her time in the WNBA, she had some good moments.
