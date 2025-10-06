Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Corey Gaines Led Phoenix To Playoff Victories

The Phoenix Mercury hired Corey Gaines after Paul Westhead's departure, and Gaines helped them succeed.

Davion Moore

Feb 2, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns assistant coach Corey Gaines against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns assistant coach Corey Gaines against the Toronto Raptors at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury won their first championship in 2007. They were led by Paul Westhead, who also spent time as the head coach of teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls.

Nov 20, 2013; Hartford, CT, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Paul Westhead watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Westhead coached the Mercury for two seasons, and once they won it all, he went back to the NBA. He became an assistant coach for the Seattle SuperSonics, who became the Oklahoma City Thunder while he was with them.

Mercury bring in a new face

Phoenix hired Corey Gaines after that, and in his first season with the team, they finished 16-18. The Mercury missed the playoffs that year, but after that they made history.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Corey Gaines talks with forward Candice Dupree (4) and center Brittney Griner (42) during the second half against the Chicago Sky at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

The Mercury won a championship in Gaines' second season as head coach, as they finished the regular season with a record of 23-11. That is an identical record to their 2007 one.

In their 2009 playoff run, the Mercury faced the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks in the first two rounds. Then, they faced the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Finals and beat them 3-2 to win it all.

Phoenix's series with San Antonio started off on the wrong foot, as the Silver Stars beat them 92-91. Gaines lost his playoff debut, but the team bounced back in the next two games. They beat San Antonio 106-78 in Game 2 and 100-92 in Game 3. In a way, this series was similar to the current Mercury team's journey, as they have started each series with a loss.

As far as the series against the Sparks, Phoenix kicked things off with a 103-94 win. Los Angeles picked up a win in Game 2, then the Mercury closed out the series in the next game.

Then, the Mercury had a competitive series against the Fever, and it started with an overtime win. They beat the Fever 120-116 in that game, and after Indiana won the next two, Phoenix responded with wins in the last two.

Overall, the Mercury went 7-4 in that run, and they added to the franchise's history.

Jun. 15, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Corey Gaines talks with his players during a time-out against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix made the playoffs two more times under Gaines, and they had decent runs. They beat San Antonio in the first round, but lost to the Seattle Storm after that. Then, in 2011, they got revenge against the Storm, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.

Gaines coached 20 playoff games in his time with the Mercury, and he had a record of 11-9. He helped the team make history, and as a result, he will always be tied to Phoenix.

