Phoenix's Bench Continues To Knock Down 3-Pointers
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the best teams in the WNBA. They have stars like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas that put them in a position to win a championship. Then, they have a strong bench that features players like Sami Whitcomb, DeWanna Bonner and others that give them a boost.
Phoenix is also one of the league's best 3-point shooting teams, as they are in the top 10 in the league. The Minnesota Lynx are the best outside shooting team, and the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks are close behind. Minnesota shoots 36.7 percent, New York shoots 35.2 and Los Angeles has a percentage of 34.7.
The Mercury are sixth in the league, and they shoot 33.4 percent. When it comes to their shooting, the Mercury's bench is key to their success. Phoenix's bench has great shooters, and three of their players are in the top 10 when it comes to 3-pointers made off the bench.
New York's Marine Johannes leads in this catergory, as she has made 38 3-pointers off the bench this season. Then players like Kate Martin, Aaliyah Nye, Naz Hillmon and Kennedy Burke are behind her.
Kitija Laksa is right outside of the top five, as she has made a total of 27 3-pointers. Lexi Held is right behind her, as Held and Te-Hina Paopao of the Atlanta Dream both have 24 3-pointers. Then, Whitcomb is tied for ninth, as her and Natisha Hiedeman of the Lynx both have 23 3-pointers.
The Mercury bench is hot from deep
Laksa, Held and Whitcomb are legitimate threats from deep. Whitcomb is a veteran who was known for her shooting since coming into the league. She made her debut in 2017, and she was a reliable shooter for the Seattle Storm and the Liberty. Her shooting helped her win two championships, as she won in 2018 and 2020.
Laksa and Held are rookies, and at different points in the season, they have shown their shooting abilities. They are making a name for themselves, and they are showing they can be valuable contributors for the Mercury in this season and beyond.
In today's game, 3-point shooting matters. Held, Laksa and Whitcomb bring that to the Mercury, and come playoff time, their shooting may come in handy.
