The Journey Of Kathryn Westbeld
The Phoenix Mercury are on the right path. They are having a successful year, and they are just getting started.
Their success comes from how they play as a unit. Phoenix has its stars, and they will be crucial come playoff time. However, the way the Mercury are gelling and playing together is what has got them to this point.
Each of these players on the Mercury has their own skill set and their own journey, but Kathryn Westbeld's is quite unique. She is a starter for the Mercury, but it took years for Westbeld to get a shot at the WNBA. Now, she is establishing herself and is contributing to a contending team's success. This is the journey of Westbeld and how she made it this far.
Westbeld spent her collegiate career with Notre Dame. She played with the Fighting Irish all four years, and in her final year with the team, they won the 2018 NCAA championship. They defeated Mississippi State in the championship game, and Arike Ogunbowale received Most Outstanding Player. Notre Dame went 35-3 that year and had an ACC record of 15-1.
After Notre Dame's win, Westbeld signed a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Sparks. She did not make their roster, and she ended up playing overseas. She played for the Adelaide Lightning of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) in Australia. She later spent time in Puerto Rico, France, Italy and Hungary. She averaged 18.7 points and 8.4 rebounds in her time in Hungary.
Fast forward a bit, and Westbeld signed a training camp deal with Phoenix. She made the final roster, and she has been one of the Mercury's most durable starters. Westbeld has played in 20 games and was a starter in all of them.
Westbeld averages 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. In a starting lineup with players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, Westbeld does not need to worry about scoring. Her job is to provide quality minutes and effort. The Mercury's starting linup has worked out for them, and when fully healthy, this group gives teams problems.
Westbeld's rookie season is inspiring and it is a reminder to never give up on your dreams. Then, if the Mercury win it all, it shows that hard work pays off.
