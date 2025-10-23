Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury Rookies Made An Impact Defensively

The Phoenix Mercury have had great rookies over the years, and some of them made an impact on the defensive end.

Davion Moore

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official WNBA basketball during the Phoenix Mercury game against the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official WNBA basketball during the Phoenix Mercury game against the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was a good year for the Phoenix Mercury rookies. The Mercury did not have draft picks, but they managed to bring in fresh talent who all contributed at some point in the season. Monique Akoa Makani is a name that comes to mind, and in her first season, she added her name to a historic list.

Akoa Makani was an excellent free-throw shooter, and when it comes to players in their rookie years, the Mercury rookie is seventh in free-throw percentage. Veronica Burton is first in that category, as she was perfect from the charity stripe in her first season.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Then, there are other players like Maddy Siegrist and Elena Delle Donne, who were great in their rookie season as far as free-throw shooting. Then, when it comes to rookies this season, Akoa Makani had the highest free-throw percentage. So, she did a great job in that area, and was one of the Mercury's reliable shooters.

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks to guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Past Mercury players shine on defensive end

Looking at the defensive side of things, the Mercury also have some players on the rookie steals per game list. They have two players in the top five, and then they have another down the line.

The Mercury players featured on this list were rookies during the 1997 season. That was an interesting time for Phoenix, as it was the WNBA's first season. Everyone was trying to get accustomed to the league and set themselves apart from their competitors. It was a good time for Phoenix, and their rookies were making an impact on the defensive end.

When it comes to steals per game, New York Liberty's Teresa Weatherspoon was first. She averaged three steals in her first season. Tamika Catchings,who won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards in her career, is second as she averaged 2.9 in her first year. Then, Mercury legend Michele Timms is third, and she averaged 2.6.

Oct 13, 2024; Uncasville, Conn, USA; Class of 2024 inductee Michele Timms speaks during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Symphony Hall Springfield. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Umeki Webb, who the Mercury drafted in the third round of the 1997 WNBA Draft, is fifth on the list, as she averaged 2.4. Then, there are players like Angel McCoughtry, Cynthia Cooper and Napheesa Collier on the list before Toni Foster, another former Mercury player, appears at No. 20.

Defense is something that separates the great teams from the good, and having players like Timms helped the Mercury achieve success early.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.