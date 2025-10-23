How Mercury Rookies Made An Impact Defensively
This was a good year for the Phoenix Mercury rookies. The Mercury did not have draft picks, but they managed to bring in fresh talent who all contributed at some point in the season. Monique Akoa Makani is a name that comes to mind, and in her first season, she added her name to a historic list.
Akoa Makani was an excellent free-throw shooter, and when it comes to players in their rookie years, the Mercury rookie is seventh in free-throw percentage. Veronica Burton is first in that category, as she was perfect from the charity stripe in her first season.
Then, there are other players like Maddy Siegrist and Elena Delle Donne, who were great in their rookie season as far as free-throw shooting. Then, when it comes to rookies this season, Akoa Makani had the highest free-throw percentage. So, she did a great job in that area, and was one of the Mercury's reliable shooters.
Past Mercury players shine on defensive end
Looking at the defensive side of things, the Mercury also have some players on the rookie steals per game list. They have two players in the top five, and then they have another down the line.
The Mercury players featured on this list were rookies during the 1997 season. That was an interesting time for Phoenix, as it was the WNBA's first season. Everyone was trying to get accustomed to the league and set themselves apart from their competitors. It was a good time for Phoenix, and their rookies were making an impact on the defensive end.
When it comes to steals per game, New York Liberty's Teresa Weatherspoon was first. She averaged three steals in her first season. Tamika Catchings,who won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards in her career, is second as she averaged 2.9 in her first year. Then, Mercury legend Michele Timms is third, and she averaged 2.6.
Umeki Webb, who the Mercury drafted in the third round of the 1997 WNBA Draft, is fifth on the list, as she averaged 2.4. Then, there are players like Angel McCoughtry, Cynthia Cooper and Napheesa Collier on the list before Toni Foster, another former Mercury player, appears at No. 20.
Defense is something that separates the great teams from the good, and having players like Timms helped the Mercury achieve success early.
