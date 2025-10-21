How Mercury Established Themselves In 1997
The Phoenix Mercury were just getting started in 1997, as they were one of the WNBA's original teams. They played alongside teams like the Charlotte Sting, the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks that year, and out of those three teams, the Sparks are the only ones who are still active.
The Mercury have come along way, and before the WNBA's inaugural season got going, they needed to build their roster. Phoenix had some talented players that year, and they add said talent in different ways.
In a previous article, the WNBA's elite draft was discussed, and that led to the Mercury bringing in Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman. That draft was different from the 1997 WNBA Draft, as this one was for players who already graduated college and were playing professionally elsewhere. Lieberman was an established player, and she had a chance to be a part of history.
During that time, the league also held the 1997 draft, and that involved players who were fresh out of college. The first pick of that draft was Tina Thompson, who went on to become a WNBA legend.
Mercury add to their roster, select Foster and more
Phoenix had their share of picks in that draft, as they had one each round. They had the last pick of the first round, and they selected Toni Foster with it. Foster played for Iowa in college, and her best season was her sophomore season. She averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks.
In her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and an assist. She played with the Mercury for two more seasons, but her rookie year was her best.
After selecting Foster, they had the first pick of the second round. They used it to select Tia Jackson. Jackson also attended Iowa, and she played with them for five seasons. Then, in her rookie year, she averaged 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and an assist.
Injuries impact Jackson's career, and as a result, her rookie season was her last.
In the third round of the draft, the Mercury selected Umeki Webb. Webb played with Phoenix in 1997 and 1998. Her 1998 season was her best, as she averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 reounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. She also spent some time with the Miami Sol, but that was her last stop.
Then, in the fourth round, the Mercury selected Monique Ambers, who spent time with them and the Sacramento Monarchs.
These four players are a part of the Mercury's legacy, and they helped the franchise set the tone for those who came after.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and players they drafted over the years when you click right here!