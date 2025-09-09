How Mercury's Undrafted Players Contribute To Their Success
The Phoenix Mercury have one of the most talented rosters in the league this season, and it has helped them become a playoff team. The Mercury clinched a playoff spot at the end of last month, and with the regular season almost over, they are getting ready for what they hope will be a deep playoff run.
Phoenix's roster consists of players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. They acquired those two stars in a deal, and it is safe to say that move paid off. Then, they have Kahleah Copper, a scoring guard that they picked up last season. They have another important player, as they signed DeWanna Bonner back in July.
These players are essential to the Mercury's success, and they will help Phoenix fight their way through the playoffs. However, there are others like Sami Whitcomb and Natasha Mack who will play a role in the team's success as well.
The Mercury roster is special, and looking at the roster, a thought came to mind. How many undrafted players are on this year's roster? Now is a great time to take a step back and look.
For starters, the Mercury have multiple rookies this season. Phoenix did not have any draft picks, but they found a way to add rookies to their roster. They did their homework and found some special players who signed training camp deals and made the final roster.
The next chapter
Phoenix brought in Lexi Held, Kathryn Westbeld, Kitija Laksa and Monique Akoa Makani. All of them had different paths as far as getting to this point, and some of them went undrafted. Held went undrafted in 2022, and after spending time overseas, she joined the Mercury.
Westbeld went undrafted in 2018, and like Held, she played overseas before joining Phoenix. Laksa was drafted back in 2020, but she did not suit up for a WNBA team until this season. Akoa Makani's situation was a little different, as this is her rookie season, but the Mercury signed her after her time in France. She was not a part of a draft like some of her teammates.
The Mercury also have a veteran player who went undrafted, as Sami Whitcomb went undrafted in 2010. She joined the Seattle Storm in 2017, and after multiple seasons with them and the New York Liberty, she made her way to Phoenix.
When it comes to undrafted players, the Mercury have three players. Held, Westbeld and Whitcomb did not get drafted, while other Mercury players did. In Akoa Makani's case, Phoenix did some scouting internationally. Phoenix's undrafted players have found their role, and throughout the season, they have had big moments. Their journeys show that while everyone's path is different, staying patient and trusting the process pays offs.
