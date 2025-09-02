How Monique Akoa Makani's Time In France Prepared Her
Monique Akoa Makani is one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies this season, and outside of missing a few games, she has been a consistent contributor. She has had big moments like her 21-point game against the New York Liberty earlier in the season and her 18-point outing against the Golden State Valkyries.
Akoa Makani is making a name for herself, and she may even be one of the key players in Phoenix's playoff run.
The Mercury guard is having a solid rookie year, and her contributions have helped the Mercury get where they are at this point in the season. Phoenix has a record of 25-14, and while their stars play a major role, it is the little things from players like Akoa Makani or Natasha Mack putting them over the top.
Phoenix found a gem in Akoa Maka, and while this is her first season in the WNBA, she was an established player in France. She played with multiple teams, and before joining the Mercury, she played with Charnay Basket Bourgogne Sud.
In the 2024-25 season, Akoa Makani had her best year. She averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 assists and four rebounds. She was efficient in that season, as her field goal percentage was 44.7. The Mercury guard also shot 43.5 percent from 3-point range.
Akoa Makani had a nice 2023-24 season as well, as she averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Her field goal percentage was nearly identical, but her 3-point percentage was lower. She shot 37.4 percent from beyond the arc that year.
From France to Phoenix
Phoenix's starting guard is an established player, and her time in France showcased her talents. The 2024-25 season was the most noteworthy, but she has done well throughout her career. Her early years with LDLC ASVEL Féminin, who were also known as Lyon Basket féminin, were a period where she did not many minutes. However, she had a bigger role in her time with CSP Nantes Basket and Charnay.
The Mercury rookie's time in France caught the attention of the team, and now, she is doing great things for them.
Akoa Makani is averaging eight points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds for Phoenix. She has played in 36 games, and she was a starter in 35 of them. She is having a nice season with the Mercury, and she is someone to keep an eye on come playoff time.
