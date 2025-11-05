How Mercury's Held Showcased Her Talents
Lexi Held joined the Phoenix Mercury this season, and like Kathryn Westbeld, she went undrafted. Westbeld went undrafted back in 2018, and she played internationally before coming to Phoenix. Held went undrafted back in 2022, and she was also overseas before signing a deal with the Mercury.
Held and Phoenix's other rookies made the final roster, and at the beginning of the season, they were making a name for themselves. The 3-point threat from DePaul was playing well in the beginning, and she was receiving some significant minutes.
Held has career high against Golden State
In her first game, Held had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Later on, she had her best game, as she had 24 points, two assists and a steal against the Golden State Valkyries. Held had six games where she scored in double figures this season. There was a stretch where she had four games of 10 or more points in a row, and her performance against Golden State was the second game of that period.
Overall, the Mercury rookie averaged 5.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She scored a total of 170 points, which is a good start for a rookie. She had a total of 34 rebounds, and 23 of them were on the defensive end. She had 11 offensive rebounds in the process.
Held moved the ball well, and she had 35 assists. She also contributed on the defensive end, as she had a total of 25 steals and five blocks. The Mercury rookie knocked down her share of 3-pointers as well, as she made 28.
The Mercury found some solid rookies, and they all have their strengths. Monique Akoa Makani did well as one of Phoenix's starters, and she was doing an array of things. She was facilitating, she was defending and she could score when it was needed. Held can knock down shots and provide a spark off the bench. Kitija Laksa is also a shooter, and Westbeld was hustling and contributing as a starter.
Phoenix came close to winning a championship, and come next season, the Mercury's stars can help them reach the WNBA Finals once again. Then, with a year under their belt, players like Held and Laksa may play a bigger role next season. Held is off to a good start in her career, and as she continues her journey, she will contribute even more.
