Westbeld’s Season of Quiet Excellence With the Mercury
Kathryn Westbeld was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and overall, she had a solid season. She averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds during the season, and she had a noteworthy game during the playoffs. She had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in a game the Mercury needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. She played well, and it was a prime example of being ready when your number is called.
Westbeld saw minutes as a starter early in the season, and she did a nice job. She had some good games, and her best was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in a game where the Mercury beat the Sparks 85-80.
The Mercury rookie was a starter in 24 games, and eventually she became one of the team's reserves. However, when she saw time, she still contributed. Overall, it was a decent year for Westbeld, and as she went through the season, she added to her career totals.
Westbeld scored a total of 221 points this season. Performances like her game against the Sparks helped her get there. Phoenix's rookie was a solid rebounder, as she had a total of 109 boards. She had 79 defensive rebounds and 30 offensive ones.
As far as assists, she managed to get her teammates involved. She had 39 assists, which a good number for a rookie in her postition. Then, she impacted other areas, as she had 36 steals and 24 blocks. Westbeld contributed on both ends of the floor, and she did it in a variety of ways.
The Mercury did their homework when it came to their rookies this season. They found skilled players who all had unique journeys before coming to Phoenix.
In Monique Akoa Makani's case, she was playing in France. In Lexi Held's case, she went undrafted in 2022, and she played overseas before joining the team. Westbeld went undrafted in 2018, which was the same year her college team won a championship.
Westbeld comes to Phoenix
Westbeld was playing internationally, and this year, she found a home in the WNBA. Phoenix's rookies showcased their talents throughout the season, and when some players' roles changed, they still contributed when the team needed them.
