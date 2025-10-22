How A Mercury Center Won A Major Award In College
Lindsay Taylor's time with the Phoenix Mercury was brief, but she came to the team at a significant time. The Mercury were looking to turn things around, and in the 2004 WNBA Draft, they brought in a player who would become both a Mercury and WNBA legend.
The Mercury drafted Diana Taurasi that year, and she was a second-round pick of that draft. She was selected by the Houston Comets, but Phoenix would acquire her shortly after.
Taylor played five games with the Mercury, and after that, she was out due to injury. That was her last season in the WNBA, but she went on to play overseas for several years.
Before playing for the Mercury and playing internationally, she was spending her college years with UC Santa Barbara. Taylor had some successful years in that time, and she accomplished many things in that time.
In her first season, she averaged 10.6 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Her team finished the season with a record of 22-9, and she was the Big West Freshman of the Year.
Taylor followed up with another strong season, as she averaged 12.8 points, seven rebounds, 2.4 blocks and a steal. The UCSB Gauchos finished that year with a record of 26-6.
Taylor dominates the Big West
Taylor's third season was her best, and she averaged 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. She played so well that she was named the Big West Player of the Year that season. She also made the conference's First Team. The Gauchos had another successful season, as they finished with a record of 27-5.
In her final year, Taylor averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, two blocks and 1.3 assists. It was another great year for the team, as they finished 27-7.
Overall, Taylor averaged 14.0 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks in her college years. She is UCSB's all-time leading scorer, their leader in blocks and the leader in field goal percentage.
The future Mercury center was quite the player in college, and it was no surprise that she caught the eye of the Comets and the Mercury. While her time in the WNBA was brief, she showed how talented she was in college, and she did well overseas. Taylor is a part of Mercury history, and she joined the team as they were building something special.
