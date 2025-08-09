Looking Back: Lindsey Harding Spends Season In Phoenix
Lindsey Harding had a nice WNBA career. She spent her career playing with teams such as the Minnesota Lynx, the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream.
Harding was a valuable contributor to all of her teams, and she went on to do great things after her playing career.
While she started her playing career with the Lynx, she was drafted by another team. Harding was the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft, and she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury finished the previous season with a record of 18-16. Despite having a better record than some of the other teams in the lottery, Phoenix ended up with the first pick that year.
The Mercury drafted Hardin, a guard out of Duke, but they did something shocking. They traded her for Tangela Smith. Smith was a member of the Charlotte Sting, but the franchise folded. As a result, she went to the Lynx in a dispersal draft, but she was moved before suiting up with them.
In her rookie year with the Lynx, Harding averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a steal. She spent another year with Minnesota before she was traded to the Mystics for draft picks. She spent two years with Washington, and had her best season with the team. She averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.2 steals.
After her time with the Mystics, she played for the Dream, the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty. Then, she had a homecoming of sorts.
Harding signs with Phoenix
Harding started the 2016 season with New York, but she switched teams later on. She played five games with the Liberty, but she was waived. Shortly after, she signed with the Mercury. Harding appeared in 21 games with Phoenix and came off the bench in all of them. She served as a backup for Diana Taurasi, and she averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
In that time, Harding's best game was against the San Antonio Stars. She had 16 points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal. She was the Mercury's second leading scorer in that game, as DeWanna Bonner led the team with 33 points.
Phoenix was Harding's last stop in the WNBA, and she spent a bit of time overseas before getting into coaching. She was an assistant for the Sacramento Kings, she later coached their G-League team, and then, she became an assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Harding got a chance to play for the team that selected her, but it came years later. It was a special ending and some would say it was a ful
