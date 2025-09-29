How The Mercury's 2000 Playoff Run Led To A Rebuild
The Phoenix Mercury reached the playoffs 18 times before making it this season. It all started in the 1997 season, as they made it after finishing the regular season with a record of 16-12. They faced the New York Liberty in the playoffs, and New York defeated them and moved on to the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix made the playoffs the following year, and they reached the WNBA Finals after beating the Cleveland Rockers. The Mercury faced the Houston Comets that year, and the Comets beat them 2-1.
The Mercury missed the playoffs the following year, but they were right back in the postseason in 2000. Phoenix finished that season with a record of 20-12, and they ended up facing the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round.
Mercury fall to Sparks
Unfortunately, things did not go in the Mercury's favor, as the Sparks won the series 2-0. Los Angeles started the series with a 15-point win over Phoenix. They beat the Mercury 86-71, and Lisa Leslie was their leading scorer, as she had 20 points.
For the Mercury, Brandy Reed was their leading scorer, and she had 17 points. She also had six rebounds, six assists and a block. Phoenix had four other players in double figures, as Bridget Pettis had 14 points off the bench, Michelle Brogan had 13 and Lisa Harrison and Jennifer Gillom had 10 points each.
Los Angeles picked up another win, as they beat Phoenix 101-76. Leslie had a big game against the Mercury, as she had 29 points and eight rebounds. On the Mercury side, four of their starters scored in double digits, and Gillom and Harrison led the way. They had 16 points each.
Gillom also had four blocks, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Harrison had five assists, three steals and two rebounds. Tonya Edwards had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Then, Reed had 11 points, two assists and a rebound.
The Sparks moved on to the next round, and they lost to the Comets. Houston advanced to the WNBA Finals, and they won their fourth championship.
That year's postseason would be the last time the Mercury made it until 2007. They missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, as they went through a rebuild. They drafted Diana Taurasi in 2004, selected Cappie Pondexter in 2006, and the team went on to win championships.
Phoenix's early playoff years paved the way for a bright future, and rosters that came after them did not disappoint.
