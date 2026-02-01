Looking At Mercury Legend Taylor's First Time In The Playoffs
Penny Taylor began her WNBA career in 2001, and she was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers. She had a nice rookie season, and she averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds,1.4 assists and a steal. She was a reserve that season, as she played 32 games and came off the bench in all of them. She joined the Phoenix Mercury a few years later, but when it came to her time with the Rockers, she experienced her share of success.
Taylor made her playoff debut in her rookie year, as the Rockers finished the season with a record of 22-10. Cleveland faced the Charlotte Sting in the postseason, and the Sting won the series. They beat the Rockers 2-1, and they faced the New York Liberty in the next round.
Despite Cleveland's loss, Taylor did well during those games. She averaged seven points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Taylor's best game during that run was a 10-point game in her team's win. She had five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Cleveland had three other players who scored 10 or more points, as Merlakia Jones had 19 points, Rushia Brown had 14 points and Ann Wauters had the same as Taylor.
During the regular season, Taylor had a 21-point game against the Detroit Shock. She also had four assists and three rebounds. She was Cleveland's leading scorer despite coming off the bench. The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures. Jones had 14 points, four rebounds and an assist. Wauters had 12 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
Taylor made the playoffs with the Rockers once again, as they finished the season with a record of 17-17. They faced the Shock, and Detroit picked up a 2-1 win in that series. Taylor averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Taylor comes to Phoenix
The Rockers folded in 2003, and after that, Taylor was a part of a dispersal draft. She was drafted by the Mercury, and she helped the team win its first championship. The All-Star forward became one of Phoenix's top players, and she had her jersey retired years later. She retired after the 2016 season, and she averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals during that time.
Phoenix's forward had a great career, and it all started with her time in Cleveland.
