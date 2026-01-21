Why Phoenix's 1998 Run Was Historic
The Phoenix Mercury got off to a great start in their early years. They made the playoffs in their first season, and they finished the season with a record of 16-12. They faced the New York Liberty in their first playoff game, and the Liberty came out victorious.
New York picked up a 59-41 win over Phoenix, and the Liberty advanced to the WNBA Finals. They faced the Houston Comets, and the Comets beat them 65-51. Houston was the first WNBA champion, and the franchise would win three more after that.
Houston faced Phoenix in the 1998 WNBA Finals, and while the Mercury won the first game, the Comets won the next two games. In that first game, Phoenix picked up a 54-51 win over Houston. Jennifer Gillom had a nice game, as she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Gillom was the only player who scored in double figures, but Michele Timms came close. She had nine points, five assists and four rebounds.
Before the win, the Mercury finished their first playoff matchup. They faced the Cleveland Rockers in the previous round, and they beat them 2-1.
Mercury start the series on a good note
Phoenix started the series with a 78-68 win. Gillom and Timms played well, as they had 21 points and 16 points, respectively. Gillom also had five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Timms had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Michelle Brogan had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block.
Cleveland hosted Phoenix in the next game, and the Rockers beat the Mercury 67-66. Phoenix had three players who scored in double figures, as Gillom had a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds, Bridget Pettis had 15 points and Brogan had 11.
In the final game of that series, the Mercury beat the Rockers 71-60. Pettis was the star of that game, as she had 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Brogan had 14 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal. Then, Gillom had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
The Mercury were headed to the Finals for the first time, and while they lost, they proved that they were a legitimate contender. There is also something interesting about this playoff run, as it was the first and last time the Mercury met either of these teams during the postseason.
These teams folded, and while Cleveland will be returning to the league in the next few years, the original team has a special place in league history. The same can be said about the Comets. Houston was a dynasty, and today, teams are trying to accomplish what they did.
Phoenix's 1998 run was special, and it paved the way for future Mercury teams.
